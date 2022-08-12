Running back is still the most important position in Fantasy football, but the increasing prevalence of committees has made it one to address with multiple players. Instances where you nab a player listed at second or third on the depth chart who eventually earns a No. 1 role can be a catalyst for winning your league. Where should every running back be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings, and how should you approach committees during your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep? Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2022 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs, tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2022 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football breakouts you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers: Doubs has prototypical size at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and was extraordinarily productive at Nevada. He caught 225 passes for 3,322 yards and 26 touchdowns in four years with the Wolfpack while exceeding 1,000 yards in his final two seasons. With Green Bay trading away Davante Adams during the offseason, there are plenty of targets available in the Packers' offense.

RB Hassan Haskins, Tennessee Titans: Derrick Henry is still one of the most dominant forces in the NFL when healthy, but his bruising running style finally took its toll last season, as he missed nine games with a foot fracture. Muscle strains have also been an issue for the bulky back over the course of his career, which creates a potential path to early-down work for Haskins, who rushed for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns in his final season at Michigan. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2022 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the fourth or fifth round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2022 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.