Aaron Rodgers may be the reigning MVP and Matthew Stafford may be the defending Super Bowl-winning QB, but Tom Brady is still king when it comes to Madden ratings. The 45-year-old is rated 97, the highest among all quarterbacks, in the legendary video game. Can Brady stave off Father Time for another season by not only justifying his rating, but by also producing as one of the top 2022 Fantasy football picks? He finished third in the Fantasy football QB rankings last year, but the Buccaneers' offense won't look quite the same when the team kicks off against the Dallas Cowboys.

Chris Godwin is still recovering from a torn ACL and Rob Gronkowski is retired, which may make you think twice about slotting Brady so high in your Fantasy football rankings 2022. The last season Brady played without Gronk (2019), he finished just 12th among quarterbacks. Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Kennedy Brooks, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: A 1,000-yard back in each of his three seasons at Oklahoma, Brooks was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles. His production was off the charts throughout his college career, as his 7.0 yards per carry is the highest in Big 12 history. While his measurables may have caused him to go undrafted, Brooks' advanced analytics correlate with his production at OU. He showed burst while carving up Big 12 defenses, and while he'll undoubtedly face more deterrence in the NFL, he has a path to carries for a Philly offense that topped the league in rushing in 2021.

"Brooks also was the class's most explosive rusher, statistically," Gibbs told SportsLine. "20.6 percent of his career attempts gained 10 or more yards -- James Cook (18.7 percent) and [Trestan] Ebner (18.1 percent) were the only other two above 17.5 percent."

Tyler Badie, RB, Baltimore Ravens: With its top three RBs coming off season-ending injuries, Baltimore grabbed the SEC's leading rusher in the sixth round. He has competition for carries but no team sticks to the run as often as the Ravens, who have ranked in the top three in both attempts and yards each of the past four seasons. Badie also brings an element that other Ravens backs lack: pass-catching chops. Gibbs says he profiles similarly to Philadelphia's Kenneth Gainwell, who finished second among Eagles RBs in scrimmage yards (544) and total touchdowns (six) last year.

"A player who Badie is often compared to is Kenneth Gainwell. Like Badie, Gainwell was a prolific career passing-down contributor who broke out in a major way as a rusher and receiver in his final collegiate season," Gibbs told SportsLine. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

