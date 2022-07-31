Recent reports suggest the Denver Broncos are tailoring their offense to new quarterback Russell Wilson, which would be a contrast from his time in Seattle. The Seahawks' run-based approach allowed Wilson to finish among the top 10 in passing attempts just twice over his decade with the team. While more of Wilson throwing would send him up the 2022 Fantasy football rankings, it could also have a ripple effect on running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams. They finished 17th and 18th, respectively, in positional Fantasy points last year, but could one or both be poised to be one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts?

WR Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears: Mooney showed a glimpse of his Fantasy potential over the last half of the 2021 season, when he averaged over 75 yards per game during the last eight contests. He ranked 15th among all wide receivers in Fantasy points during that stretch, and a full offseason working with Justin Fields as the starting QB will only help both players.

For the season, Mooney posted an 81-1055-4 stat line for the league's 30th-ranked passing offense. Chicago's air game should improve dramatically under new OC Luke Getsy, who formerly led the Packers' passing attack, and Mooney no longer has Allen Robinson II stealing targets from him. Receivers have historically used their third NFL seasons as their true breakout years and Mooney certainly fits the mold to do that in 2022.

WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos: The 2020 first-rounder regressed last year thanks to an early injury and Denver's struggling passing offense. Jeudy played all 16 games as a rookie and never missed a game in college, so injuries aren't a big concern for him going forward. Wilson made both D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett weekly starts in Seattle, so he can do the same with Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, though Gibbs points out that Jeudy was ahead of Sutton on the pecking order when the two shared the field last year.

"On 224 shared routes, Jeudy out-targeted Sutton 49-30 and out-gained him 447-107," Gibbs told SportsLine. "There was no question as to who the WR1 was when Jeudy was healthy in 2021."

