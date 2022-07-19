Creating an effective 2022 Fantasy football strategy can be a time-consuming endeavor, but having plenty of reliable information in one place can help you sort through a busy NFL offseason and dominate your 2022 Fantasy football picks. The quarterback carousel churned aggressively this offseason, with as many as eight teams expected to start new quarterbacks in Week 1. With the position changing so rapidly, you'll need a reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football rankings that take your league's format into account to nail the position.

The same can be said at running back and wide receiver, which continue to be the two most important positions. With 2022 Fantasy football rookies trying to make an impact, there's plenty of NFL news to digest. Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football breakouts you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

WR Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys: The South Alabama product was the No. 88 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but Gibbs sees a clear route for meaningful playing time after the Cowboys traded away Amari Cooper during the offseason.

"Jalen Tolbert's collegiate data is extremely exciting. He was in a league of his own as an air yardage hog and premier deep threat at the college football level and proved to be a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands as well," Gibbs told SportsLine. "Tolbert brings an NFL-ready route tree and an overwhelmingly positive analytical profile and could immediately step into a significant target share in the Amari Cooper-less Dallas offense. I'm aggressively targeting him as an upside pick in the later rounds."

WR David Bell, Cleveland Browns: The three-time All-Big Ten selection out of Purdue was the No. 99 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He caught 232 passes for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns at Purdue and probably would have been in consideration in the first round if not for poor testing numbers at the Combine. But the potential to step into the Jarvis Landry role for Cleveland is what has Gibbs most excited.

"He has gone a bit under the radar because he has struggled to remain healthy, but Landry has been an absolute target hog for the Browns over the past two seasons," Gibbs said. "Like Landry, Bell has been a magnet, particularly when operating out of the slot. His CFB target per route run rate rose from 26.8 percent on perimeter routes to an elite 30.1 percent when aligned in the slot." Get the full Fantasy draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

