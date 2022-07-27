After winning NFL MVP honors the last two seasons, Aaron Rodgers is now a four-time MVP winner. However, he's entering what could be a challenging new phase of his career after the Packers traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders during the offseason. Green Bay drafted Christian Watson and signed Sammy Watkins to begin rebuilding their wide receiver room, but without a go-to guy, the pressure is on for Rodgers. Owners beginning their 2022 Fantasy football draft prep will have plenty of questions about whether Rodgers can continue to pile up impressive numbers while relying on one of the 2022 Fantasy football rookies.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football breakouts you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills: For four years, Cook was used as a change-of-pace back in Georgia, a role he grew more comfortable with each season. In his final year with the Bulldogs, Cook rushed 113 times for 728 yards and seven touchdowns, but it was the work he did as a receiver that could translate best to the NFL. Cook caught 67 passes for 730 yards and six touchdowns during his collegiate career and proved during pre-draft work that he was a natural pass-catcher out of the backfield.

"Cook profiles similarly to former teammate D'Andre Swift in a lot of ways. His work as a pass-catcher is what should have Fantasy managers particularly excited," Gibbs told SportsLine. "Among 110 RBs with at least 350 routes run across the four seasons Cook spent at Georgia, only 14 drew targets at a higher per route rate."

WR David Bell, Cleveland Browns: Bell had a strong career at Purdue, catching 232 passes for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns in just 29 career games. That productivity helped make him a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2019 and a first-teamer in 2020 and 2021. He landed in an ideal situation in Cleveland, where he appears likely to step into Jarvis Landry's role in the slot.

"Being drafted as Landry's replacement is likely as lucrative of a landing spot as Bell realistically could have expected," Gibbs said. "The Browns have a ton of vacated short-yardage targets up for grabs with Landry and Austin Hooper no longer around, and Bell should have every opportunity to soak up a good portion of those." Get the full Fantasy draft guide over at SportsLine.

