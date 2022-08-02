Having a strong 2022 Fantasy football draft prep starts with being cognizant of what type of league you're playing in. Points per reception (PPR) leagues favor skill position players with a high volume of catches, even if they aren't racking up yards. For example, Jaylen Waddle was eighth in receptions (104) last season, but finished 25th in both yards (1,015) and touchdowns (six). Others like Hunter Renfrow and Amon-Ra St. Brown are similar players in terms of production and will carry more value in 2022 Fantasy football rankings in PPR leagues. Knowing which type of league makes a player more valuable is 2022 Fantasy football advice you can't pass up. Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2022 guide ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, reveals sleepers, breakouts and busts, breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs, and offers detailed strategy tips for snake draft, auction or best ball leagues.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football breakouts you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

WR Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys: Dallas lost both Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. from last year's No. 2 passing offense, and they combined for nearly 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns. Someone has to fill those voids, and Dallas will also be without Michael Gallup (ACL) for a while. Thus, Tolbert projects as a starter in three-receiver sets and his deep speed was unparalleled in college. The Cowboys have transitioned from a run-heavy offense to one more reliant on the pass, so Tolbert is a name to keep in mind in the later rounds of drafts.

"Jalen Tolbert's collegiate data is extremely exciting," Gibbs told SportsLine. "He was in a league of his own as an air yardage hog and premier deep threat at the CFB level and proved to be a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands as well."

WR David Bell, Cleveland Browns: After a highly productive career in the Big Ten in which he led the conference in receptions (2019) and receiving yards (2020), Bell was a third-round pick by Cleveland, and he was already practicing with the first-team offense at OTAs. Target magnet Jarvis Landry is no longer in Cleveland, nor is TE Austin Hooper, so the Browns lost their two leading receivers in terms of receptions. Bell should be among a host of Browns to replace them and is comfortable in the slot and out wide.

"The Browns have a ton of vacated short-yardage targets up for grabs with Landry and Austin Hooper no longer around, and Bell should have every opportunity to soak up a good portion of those," Gibbs told SportsLine. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

