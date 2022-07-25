Each new season brings hope for every NFL team, and the same can be said for Fantasy players looking to make a run at a championship. Whether you're building your team for years to come in a dynasty league, planning to set it and forget it in a best-ball format, or taking another swing in a traditional redraft league, it's crucial to have a plan heading into your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Understanding where to value top names in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings will give you the edge before the first game is played on September 8 between the Bills and Rams.

Finding a reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2022 is the first step to hoisting your league's trophy at the end of the regular season.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2022 guide ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, reveals sleepers, breakouts and busts, breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs, and gives updated mock drafts. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for snake draft, auction or best ball leagues.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football breakouts you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

WR Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars: The top free agent signing for the Jags this offseason could become the centerpiece of a new-look passing attack under new head coach Doug Pederson. Kirk's big-play ability should provide a major boost for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who finished with the third-lowest passer rating among starting quarterbacks last season.

"Between injuries and being miscast as a perimeter receiver, it took Kirk a while to find his footing as an NFL playmaker," Gibbs told SportsLine. "He looked the part of an explosive playmaker in 2021, actually averaging outproducing DeAndre Hopkins in yard per route run rate: 1.81 for Kirk compared to 1.76 for Hopkins."

WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos: Another receiver who has carved out a role in the slot to return WR1 production is Jeudy, who will team up with new quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos made a big investment in their offense this offseason with Wilson, new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, offensive coordinator Justin Outten and passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak.

A new quarterback and coaching staff should ramp up Jeudy's production this year. Gibbs pointed out that when Jeudy and fellow top receiver Courtland Sutton ran routes on the same plays last season, it was Jeudy who collected 19 more targets and outgained his teammate by 340 yards. "People seem to view Jeudy and Courtland Sutton as interchangeably Denver's WR1... When both players were on the field, Jeudy was clearly the most likely to be targeted," he said. Get the full Fantasy draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2022 draft guide has also identified a massive bust. This player is going off the board in the fourth or fifth round in many leagues.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2022 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.