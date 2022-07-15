The new NFL season is less than two months away and owners everywhere will spend hours on their 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Finding reliable 2022 Fantasy football rankings that cater to your league's parameters can be a challenge. The value of players like Chargers running back Austin Ekeler shifts dramatically based on whether you're playing in a standard, half-PPR or full-PPR league. That's why having a reliable 2022 Fantasy football draft guide that offers a wide range of information in one convenient location can be so valuable.

SportsLine's Fantasy football draft bible 2022 can help you prepare for a snake draft, auction draft, or best-ball draft and ensure you get maximum value out of every pick regardless of format.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2022 guide ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, reveals sleepers, breakouts and busts, breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs, and offers detailed strategy tips for snake draft, auction or best ball leagues.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football breakouts you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney: A fifth-round pick out of Tulane in the 2020 NFL Draft, Mooney started making waves in Bears camp almost immediately and turned in an impressive rookie season with 61 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns. He followed that up with continued growth in 2021, catching 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four more scores to establish himself as the top option in Chicago's passing attack.

With Allen Robinson now gone, Mooney is in a position to see his target rate increase even further and with Justin Fields hopefully taking a step forward in his second season, target quality should improve too. That's a big reason why Gibbs expects continued growth from Mooney and for him to exceed the expectations set by a 2022 Fantasy football ADP of 77.3.

Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk: After four seasons in Arizona in which he was solidly productive, Kirk joined the Jaguars on a four-year, $84 million contract during the offseason. However, Gibbs is expecting Kirk's affinity for the slot to pay off, as he should see more opportunities on the inside this season.

"Christian Kirk's best position is the slot. That's where over 80 percent of his routes came from at Texas A&M, and it's where 78.4 percent of his snaps came from during his breakout 2021 campaign," Gibbs told SportsLine. "Kirk has averaged 1.67 yards per route run from the slot throughout his career, compared to 1.42 when outside of the slot." Get the full Fantasy draft guide over at SportsLine.

