49ers running back Elijah Mitchell was largely an afterthought after being picked in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by a team with several veteran players ahead of him. However, Mitchell took advantage of injuries and rushed for 963 yards and five touchdowns in just 11 games. Is there another player like Mitchell you can acquire with one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks? Having reliable 2022 Fantasy football rankings that allows you to find the best value for every pick is key during your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2022 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs, tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2022 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football breakouts you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

RB Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears: Herbert was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but worked his way into being David Montgomery's primary backup after an impressive camp. He then took advantage of a four-game stretch in which Montgomery was battling injury by producing 388 yards from scrimmage. With Montgomery established as the previous coaching staff's workhorse, Herbert didn't have a large role when the former was at full strength, but a new coaching staff means new opportunity for the Kansas and Virginia Tech product.

"Herbert is one of the best late-round RBs you can target as a sleeper, as he should get the opportunity to play more this year when Montgomery is healthy while also showing the ability to serve as a lead back if Montgomery is ever injured," White told SportsLine. "He also enjoyed great success on zone runs, which should be the backbone of Getsy's rushing scheme."

RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons: Allgeier produced an impressive 3,104 scrimmage yards and 36 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Brigham Young and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He's already being mentioned as one of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts because of the situation he was drafted into. The Falcons turned Cordarrelle Patterson into their RB1 last season and he produced impressively, but the wide receiver convert is at his best as a receiving threat.

Deploying Allgeier as an early-down back would ease the pressure on Patterson considerably and that potential for between-the-tackles work has certainly piqued White's interest. "Allgeier is a name to file away as a potential feature back at some point this season," White said. Get the full Fantasy draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2022 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the fourth or fifth round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2022 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.