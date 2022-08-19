rhamondre-stevenson-patriots-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

Things are largely holding steady in my 2022 Fantasy Football running back rankings, but there has been some movement, for sure. The top-12 seems pretty set, with one big exception: I've basically moved past the fear of Alvin Kamara being suspended this season. He had his initial hearing for his felony battery charge postponed until late September, and Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that it looks "more and more unlikely" that his case will be resolved before the end of this season. 

Kamara has every incentive to try to delay legal proceedings as much as he can, and the NFL is unlikely to take action until and unless the legal system plays out, so it's entirely possible Kamara won't face any discipline until next season. I've moved him up to No. 6 in my latest update, and there's not much keeping him from the previous tier if I wanted to move him up another spot. I just may. 

I have moved Antonio Gibson down significantly to RB35 amid continuing discouraging reports about his usage in training camp -- he was returning punts and working with the third team recently! I still think he's the lead back in Washington, but there might not be much separating him and Brian Robinson at this point. I couldn't draft either as a starter, but it looks like Robinson has a real shot to just be the No. 1 RB for the Commanders this season. He should be drafted in all leagues. 

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Jonathan Taylor
  3. Austin Ekeler*
  4. Dalvin Cook
  5. Najee Harris*
  6. Alvin Kamara
  7. Aaron Jones
  8. D'Andre Swift
  9. Derrick Henry
  10. Leonard Fournette
  11. Joe Mixon*
  12. Saquon Barkley
  13. David Montgomery
  14. James Conner*
  15. Javonte Williams
  16. Nick Chubb
  17. Ezekiel Elliott*
  18. J.K. Dobbins
  19. Travis Etienne
  20. Breece Hall*
  21. Cam Akers
  22. Miles Sanders
  23. Josh Jacobs
  24. AJ Dillon*
  25. Elijah Mitchell
  26. Kareem Hunt
  27. Chase Edmonds
  28. Tony Pollard
  29. Rashaad Penny
  30. Damien Harris
  31. Clyde Edwards-Helaire*
  32. Antonio Gibson
  33. Rhamondre Stevenson
  34. James Robinson
  35. Devin Singletary
  36. Kenneth Gainwell
  37. Cordarrelle Patterson
  38. Alexander Mattison
  39. James Cook
  40. Melvin Gordon*
  41. Dameon Pierce
  42. Brian Robinson
  43. Nyheim Hines
  44. J.D. McKissic
  45. Jamaal Williams
  46. Trey Sermon
  47. Kenneth Walker III
  48. Darrell Henderson
  49. Michael Carter
  50. Raheem Mostert
  51. Isaiah Pacheco
  52. Zamir White*
  53. Eno Benjamin
  54. D'Onta Foreman
  55. Joshua Kelly
  56. Isaiah Spiller
  57. Damien Williams
  58. Rex Burkhead
  59. Jeff Wilson
  60. Sony Michel*

*End of a tier