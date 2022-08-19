Things are largely holding steady in my 2022 Fantasy Football running back rankings, but there has been some movement, for sure. The top-12 seems pretty set, with one big exception: I've basically moved past the fear of Alvin Kamara being suspended this season. He had his initial hearing for his felony battery charge postponed until late September, and Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that it looks "more and more unlikely" that his case will be resolved before the end of this season.

Kamara has every incentive to try to delay legal proceedings as much as he can, and the NFL is unlikely to take action until and unless the legal system plays out, so it's entirely possible Kamara won't face any discipline until next season. I've moved him up to No. 6 in my latest update, and there's not much keeping him from the previous tier if I wanted to move him up another spot. I just may.

I have moved Antonio Gibson down significantly to RB35 amid continuing discouraging reports about his usage in training camp -- he was returning punts and working with the third team recently! I still think he's the lead back in Washington, but there might not be much separating him and Brian Robinson at this point. I couldn't draft either as a starter, but it looks like Robinson has a real shot to just be the No. 1 RB for the Commanders this season. He should be drafted in all leagues.

*End of a tier