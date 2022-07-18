Jameis Winston QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 150th QB RNK 16th PROJ PTS 303 SOS 14 ADP 161.27 2021 Stats PAYDS 1170 RUYDS 166 TD 15 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.8 One of the key questions for the Saints coming into this season is how much of their ultra-conservative game plan from last season was a result of coaching, a lack of faith in Winston, or a lack of faith in their weapons. They had the second-lowest pass rate in the NFL at 51% and averaged just 25.2 pass attempts per game in Winston's six healthy starts. Perhaps, playing with Marquez Callaway as their top non-Alvin Kamara receiver played a role in that. With Michael Thomas expected to be healthy, plus rookie Chris Olave and veteran Jarvis Landry added in the offseason, this has the potential to go from arguably the worst WR group in the NFL to a pretty good one. We've seen Winston be a very good Fantasy QB when he's had the weapons, so if the Saints trust him more to open things up, he could get to that level again if he's right coming off his torn ACL.

Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR QB RNK 29th PROJ PTS 258.9 SOS 10 ADP 225.97 2021 Stats PAYDS 4 RUYDS 87 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 1.5 Mariota is being overlooked, and it makes sense – he's the bridge quarterback for the Falcons, either to Desmond Ridder or to whoever they decide to draft next season. However, let's not forget that the last time we saw Mariota start a game, he rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown and had 27.8 PPR points for the Raiders back in 2020. He's a threat to pick up chunks of yards with his legs every week and has been a decent enough passer overall – 7.5 yards per attempt, 4.3% touchdown rate – that it's not out of the question he could be a viable streamer or even high-end No. 2 in 2QB leagues.

Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 163rd RB RNK 57th PROJ PTS 142.4 SOS 25 ADP 166.59 Both Edwards and J.K. Dobbins tore their ACL last season, but Dobbins' injury was the more serious of the two, as he also reportedly had a meniscus tear and some other damage to the side of his knee. And, it sounds like Dobbins is no guarantee to be ready for Week 1, something we haven't heard about Edwards. Edwards' upside is limited by the fact that he never catches passes – 18 catches in 43 career games – but he's averaged 12.1 PPR points per game in nine with at least 15 carries. He could be a viable starter if Dobbins isn't ready or suffers a setback.

Ronald Jones RB KC Kansas City • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 103rd RB RNK 41st PROJ PTS 127.5 SOS 10 ADP 128.63 2021 Stats RUYDS 428 REC 10 REYDS 64 TD 4 FPTS/G 5 Jones was never able to convince the Buccaneers coaching staff to trust him for a three-down role, and I'm not sure things are going to be much different in Kansas City. The likeliest outcome is he splits work with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and as the non-pass catcher of the duo, that would make Jones the much less interesting of them. However, there's at least a chance the Chiefs coaching staff warms up to him more than Tampa's. Jones is a dynamic runner with big play ability and the size and power to produce near the goal line, so if he's the lead runner and has a non-zero passing game role, he could be very, very useful in this offense. The likeliest outcome for Jones is pretty uninteresting, but the best-case scenario could be quite good.

James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 112th RB RNK 46th PROJ PTS 161.1 SOS 29 ADP 135.71 2021 Stats RUYDS 767 REC 31 REYDS 222 TD 8 FPTS/G 12.4 When it comes to running backs coming back from Achilles' injuries, D'Onta Foreman's 2021 stands out as one of the better success stories. Foreman rushed for 4.3 yards per carry on 133 carries in 2021, four years after suffering that injury, so that tells you what kind of history we're dealing with here. Robinson has his work cut out for him, but he's expected to be cleared during training camp and has shown three-down skills in the past. New Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has shown a preference for using multiple backs, and Travis Etienne figures to have a significant role no matter how Robinson looks. However, Etienne is coming off his own significant injury that cost him his entire rookie season, so if he isn't right – or just isn't a difference maker – there's room for Robinson to carve out a significant role.

Zamir White RB LV Las Vegas • #35

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 178th RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 27 SOS 8 ADP 193.94 2021 Stats (Georgia, 15 G) RUYDS 856 REC 9 REYDS 75 TD 11 FPTS/G 11.2 The Raiders already turned down Josh Jacobs' fifth-year option, so he's very much in limbo right now. Kenyan Drake's contract is also set to expire at the end of this season, so they really don't have any long-term commitments here. White has started to get some hype from beat writers around the team who expect him to have a role from Week 1, especially with Drake potentially not 100% by the start of training camp. If the Raiders opt to cut their losses with Jacobs, White could be in line for a very valuable role in what we expect to be an improved offense.

Skyy Moore WR KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 129th WR RNK 57th PROJ PTS 144.7 SOS 4 ADP 136.81 2021 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 With Tyreek Hill out of the picture, the Chiefs receiving corps is in flux, and that creates opportunity for Fantasy. I like JuJu Smith-Schuster as a mid-round target, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling's ability to get open down the field makes him a very intriguing upside play. But don't forget about Moore, who may open the season fourth on the depth chart or may end up being the team's top target. Moore was the 22nd pick in the second round of this year's draft after putting up 1,292 yards for Western Michigan last year as a 20-year-old junior, and his speed and playmaking chops could earn him a significant role early on. Is it guaranteed? Of course not! But this should still be a terrific passing offense, and the uncertainty on the depth chart makes Moore a potentially massive value.

Jarvis Landry WR NO New Orleans • #80

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 141st WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 154.9 SOS 9 ADP 142.7 2021 Stats REC 52 TAR 87 REYDS 570 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.1 If Michael Thomas is fully healthy after two mostly lost seasons, there's a pretty good chance Landry won't have much appeal for Fantasy. But the last official word we got from Thomas was that he didn't participate in offseason minicamp or OTAs after missing much of the past two seasons with ankle issues, and while he's expected to be ready for the start of training camp, there's obviously no guarantee he stays healthy. Landry isn't as good as Thomas, obviously, but he's been a high-volume possession receiver in the mold of Thomas before and has a chance to be a must-start option in PPR leagues if Thomas misses time.

Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 119.1 SOS 30 ADP 196.01 2021 Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 27 TD 0 FPTS/G 2 Samuel has been healthy this offseason and participating in offseason team workouts, which is a good sign after his 2021 was derailed by a groin injury in training camp that he just never quite got over. The last time we saw Samuel healthy, he put up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage with the Panthers, and I still think he has that kind of potential to be a do-it-all weapon for the Commanders. There is competition here, obviously, with Terry McLaurin having signed a massive extension and first-rounder Jahan Dotson added this offseason, but if Carson Wentz can provide some stability to the QB room, there could still be room for Samuel to thrive. With one of your last-round picks, you can certainly do worse than a player with Samuel's skill set.