There hasn't been much movement at the quarterback position for me of late. Note that I'm not ranking Deshaun Watson until we get some clarity on his eligibility for this season — I don't know any more than any of you about his chances of playing a full season, and I wouldn't be willing to tell you when or where to draft him until I do know.

That's probably the biggest remaining question mark at the position, assuming Joe Burrow recovers from his appendix surgery without issue — if the time I had my appendix removed back in eighth grade is any indication, Burrow just needs to avoid laughing for a few days, and he'll be back on his skateboard -- err, the practice field -- in no time.

That's not to say there aren't question marks at quarterback, of course. Questions abound about how the Eagles plan to deploy Jalen Hurts and how Trey Lance will mesh with the 49ers offense, as well as whether the Vikings might turn into a pass-first offense with new head coach Kevin O'Connell and what that could mean for Kirk Cousins' upside. We might get some answers to those questions during training camp and the preseason, but we won't know how the likes of Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Daniel Jones, or Trevor Lawrence will look until we actually see them in games. You can go as far down as No. 22 (Trevor Lawrence) before you run out of players I could realistically see finishing as top-12 guys, though that doesn't mean I'm just going to wait and bet on upside -- I've already written this offseason about how not getting one of the elite quarterbacks is a riskier strategy than ever this season.

*End of a tier