Things are largely holding steady in my running back rankings, but there has been some movement, for sure. The top-12 seems pretty set, with the exception of one player: Alvin Kamara, whose off-field questions still loom. He's set for a preliminary hearing for his assault charges on Aug. 1, but we probably won't know much more about the timetable then than we do now. Kamara has every incentive to try to delay legal proceedings as much as he can, and the NFL is unlikely to take action until and unless the legal system plays out, so it's entirely possible Kamara won't face any discipline until next season. If I knew he was going to be eligible to play the whole season, Kamara would be a top-five option for me, likely No. 4.

A few players I did notably move up in this update are James Robinson and Rhamondre Stevenson, who both now sit in the fringe RB3 range. There has been buzz about Stevenson pushing Damien Harris for the lead RB role for the Patriots, and he's the only RB there with three-down potential, meaning he's the most high-upside one there. That's a trend we'll be keeping a very, very close eye on during training camp, and I included Stevenson in my Breakouts update this week as well

As for Robinson, while he still has a lot to prove in coming back from a ruptured Achilles, the fact that he won't be on the PUP list to open camp seems like a big deal to me. We've seen him be a difference-making contributor for Fantasy, and while it's fair to be skeptical about his physical readiness coming off this specific injury, there simply aren't many proven backs with three-down skills available late in your drafts. Robinson still went outside of the top-100 in our most recent mock draft after the news came out, so he still looks like a value to me. 

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Jonathan Taylor
  3. Austin Ekeler*
  4. Dalvin Cook
  5. Najee Harris*
  6. Aaron Jones
  7. D'Andre Swift
  8. Derrick Henry
  9. Leonard Fournette
  10. Joe Mixon*
  11. Saquon Barkley
  12. David Montgomery
  13. Alvin Kamara
  14. James Conner*
  15. Javonte Williams
  16. Nick Chubb
  17. Ezekiel Elliott*
  18. J.K. Dobbins
  19. Travis Etienne
  20. Josh Jacobs
  21. Antonio Gibson
  22. Breece Hall*
  23. Cam Akers
  24. Miles Sanders
  25. AJ Dillon
  26. Elijah Mitchell*
  27. Kareem Hunt
  28. Chase Edmonds
  29. Tony Pollard
  30. Damien Harris
  31. Clyde Edwards-Helaire*
  32. Devin Singletary
  33. Kenneth Gainwell
  34. James Cook
  35. Rashaad Penny
  36. Rhamondre Stevenson
  37. James Robinson
  38. Cordarrelle Patterson
  39. Alexander Mattison
  40. Ronald Jones II
  41. Melvin Gordon*
  42. Dameon Pierce
  43. Nyheim Hines
  44. J.D. McKissic
  45. Jamaal Williams
  46. Kenneth Walker III
  47. Darrell Henderson
  48. Gus Edwards
  49. Michael Carter
  50. James White
  51. Zamir White*
  52. Darrel Williams
  53. D'Onta Foreman
  54. Marlon Mack
  55. Isaiah Spiller
  56. Damien Williams
  57. Rex Burkhead
  58. Jeff Wilson
  59. Kenyan Drake
  60. Sony Michel*

*End of a tier