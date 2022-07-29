cooper-kupp-1400-us.jpg

If you want to sum up the state of the wide receiver position heading into 2022 drafts, I think this does it about as well as anything else: Wide receivers make up just nine of my top 24 and 19 of the top 48, but then 48 of the next 102 players are WR. The position is lighter on obvious impact players than we've gotten used to in recent years, but it remains as deep as ever with contributors. 

In recent weeks, I've come to the conclusion that I think there's probably a more definitive gap between Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase than I initially thought, hence the tier gap between them. Chase could, of course, take a step forward in his second season the same way Jefferson did, though I think it's worth noting that while Jefferson did maintain elite efficiency, he still averaged 1.5 yards per target less in his second season than his first; he made up for that with 42 more targets, and it's harder to project that kind of increase for Chase with Tee Higgins also demanding targets. 

Of course, I'm happy to have either as my No. 1 wide receiver, and it might be more important to get one of those elite guys because I'm just not sure how many of them there are this season. I feel very confident in the top five in my rankings being elite and pretty good about the next two tiers, but there are enough questions about them all to be at least a little skeptical. Deebo Samuel in particular fell a few spots (and a tier) for me, as I'm just not at all convinced that he's going to get the volume or quality of touches he needs to come close to repeating last season.  

  1. Cooper Kupp*
  2. Davante Adams
  3. Justin Jefferson*
  4. Ja'Marr Chase
  5. Stefon Diggs*
  6. Mike Evans
  7. CeeDee Lamb*
  8. Deebo Samuel
  9. Tyreek Hill
  10. A.J. Brown*
  11. Diontae Johnson
  12. D.J. Moore
  13. Tee Higgins
  14. Keenan Allen
  15. Brandin Cooks*
  16. Michael Pittman Jr.
  17. Mike Williams
  18. Marquise Brown
  19. Jaylen Waddle
  20. Amari Cooper
  21. Chris Godwin
  22. Terry McLaurin
  23. D.K. Metcalf*
  24. JuJu Smith-Schuster
  25. Allen Robinson
  26. Robert Woods
  27. Darnell Mooney*
  28. Jerry Jeudy
  29. Adam Thielen
  30. Rashod Bateman
  31. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  32. Michael Thomas
  33. DeAndre Hopkins
  34. Kadarius Toney
  35. Gabe Davis*
  36. Drake London
  37. Tyler Lockett
  38. Courtland Sutton
  39. DeVonta Smith
  40. Elijah Moore
  41. Hunter Renfrow
  42. Russell Gage
  43. Jarvis Landry
  44. Chase Claypool
  45. Chris Olave
  46. Garrett Wilson*
  47. Julio Jones
  48. DeVante Parker
  49. Tyler Boyd
  50. Allen Lazard
  51. Corey Davis
  52. Christian Kirk
  53. Brandon Aiyuk
  54. Marvin Jones
  55. Tim Patrick
  56. Kenny Golladay
  57. Curtis Samuel
  58. Rondale Moore
  59. Jamison Crowder
  60. Treylon Burks
  61. Donovan Peoples-Jones*

*End of a tier