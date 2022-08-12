If you want to sum up the state of the wide receiver position heading into 2022 drafts -- something I did in-depth right here -- I think this following stat does it about as well as anything else: Wide receivers make up just nine of my top 24 and 19 of the top 48 overall players, but then 48 of the next 102 players are WR. The position is lighter on obvious impact players than we've gotten used to in recent years, but it remains as deep as ever with contributors.

In recent weeks, I've come to the conclusion that I think there's probably a more definitive gap between Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase than I initially thought, but I also moved Jefferson ahead of DaVante Adams in recent days. I'm not quite ready to put Jefferson in the same tier as Cooper Kupp, but I think he might have fewer question marks than any other elite WR right now. Chase could, of course, take a step forward in his second season the same way Jefferson did, though I think it's worth noting that while Jefferson did maintain elite efficiency, he still averaged 1.5 yards per target less in his second season than his first; he made up for that with 42 more targets, and it's harder to project that kind of increase for Chase with Tee Higgins also demanding targets.

Of course, I'm happy to have any of those guys as my No. 1 wide receiver, and it might be more important to get one of those elite guys because I'm just not sure how many of them there are this season. I feel very confident in the top five in my rankings being elite and pretty good about the next two tiers, but there are enough questions about them all to be at least a little skeptical. Deebo Samuel in particular fell a few spots (and two tiers) for me since the start of the offseason, as I'm just not at all convinced that he's going to get the volume or quality of touches he needs to come close to repeating last season.

Here are my latest WR rankings:

*End of a tier