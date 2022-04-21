This month's Dynasty Central continues to be all about the 2022 NFL Draft Class. This week we added a Superflex rookie-only mock draft and a variety of prospect profiles including Isaiah Spiller, Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, and Greg Dulcich.

We're going to keep pumping out these profiles in the week leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, I'm particularly excited to dig in to Skyy Moore early next week. And then, of course, once the draft happens we'll refresh all our rankings, tiers, and the trade chart with post-draft mock drafts coming out quickly. And please, let me know on Twitter if there's something Dynasty related that you want to see in this space in the future.

Rankings

Dynasty Quarterback Rankings 3/21

Dynasty Running Back Rankings 3/21

Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings 3/22

Dynasty Tight End Rankings 3/22

Dynasty Top 150 and Trade Chart 3/25

Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings 4/8

Tiers

Dynasty Quarterback Tiers 3/28

Dynasty Running Back Tiers 3/28

Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers 3/28

Dynasty Tight End Tiers 3/29

Mock Drafts

Superflex rookie-only mock 4/19

Rookie-only mock 4/12

Superflex start-up mock 4/1

One-QB start-up mock 3/30

Superflex start-up mock 2/17

One-QB start-up mock 2/10

Prospect Profiles

QB

Malik Willis Prospect Profile 3/30

Matt Corral Prospect Profile 4/17

Kenny Pickett Prospect Profile 4/18

Desmond Ridder Prospect Profile 4/19

RB

Breece Hall Prospect Profile 3/25

James Cook Prospect Profile 4/8

Kenneth Walker Prospect Profile 4/13

Isaiah Spiller Prospect Profile 4/20

WR

Garrett Wilson Prospect Profile 3/25

Chris Olave Prospect profile 3/31

Jameson Williams Prospect Profile 4/1

Treylon Burks Prospect Profile 4/6

Drake London Prospect Profile 4/7

Christian Watson Prospect Profile 4/14

Jahan Dotson Prospect Profile 4/15

TE

Trey McBride Prospect Profile 4/14

Greg Dulcich Prospect Profile 4/20

Mailbags

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 4/13

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 3/30

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 3/18

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 3/1

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 2/15

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 2/1