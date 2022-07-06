Most of the Fantasy leagues we participate in as analysts are three-receiver leagues, but we want to make sure we cover all formats as you prepare for your upcoming draft. With that in mind, we changed up this mock draft and made it a two-receiver league. You can thank our podcast host, Adam Aizer, for the suggestion.
Since this is a 12-team PPR league with a flex, we didn't see much change when it came to drafting running backs and receivers. Through four rounds, 20 receivers were selected compared to 22 running backs, five tight ends and one quarterback. I would have expected more running backs to be drafted compared to receivers, but most Fantasy managers in this league -- and likely all in this format -- prefer to have a receiver as their flex.
Based on the initial rosters following the draft, seven Fantasy managers currently have a receiver in their flex spot, including my roster. I drafted a receiver with three of my first four picks from the No. 1 overall spot after starting my team with Jonathan Taylor and ended up with Mike Evans, Keenan Allen and Allen Robinson.
This is how I would have likely started my team in a three-receiver league as well, so I didn't alter my strategy. I also didn't reach for a running back in Round 5 when the top options available were Josh Jacobs, A.J. Dillon, Elijah Mitchell, Kareem Hunt, Tony Pollard, Devin Singletary and Miles Sanders. Instead, I pivoted to quarterback and drafted Justin Herbert, and I love this start.
It worked out well when Sanders fell to my next turn, and I paired him with Rashod Bateman, who is a breakout candidate as the new No. 1 receiver for the Ravens. With four potential standout receivers, Herbert, Taylor and Sanders, my next goal was building running back depth.
I was thrilled with the way my roster came together with high-upside reserve running backs, including James Cook, Alexander Mattison, Rachaad White and Isaiah Spiller. As long as Taylor stays healthy -- and hopefully Sanders is a bounce-back candidate this year -- I can wait out the lottery-ticket upside of those reserve running backs.
Cole Kmet, another breakout candidate for me, is my tight end, and I also drafted Tyler Boyd as my No. 5 receiver. I love the way this roster was built, and I would draft this team again in any format this season.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There also are six reserve spots for a 13-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
8. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
9. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
10. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
11. Tera Roberts, FFT Podcast Contributor
12. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|Chris Towers
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|3
|Heath Cummings
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|4
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|Meron Berkson
|D. Henry RB TEN
|6
|Dave Richard
|N. Harris RB PIT
|7
|George Maselli
|D. Cook RB MIN
|8
|R.J. White
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|9
|Dan Schneier
|T. Kelce TE KC
|10
|Robert Thomas
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|11
|Tera Roberts
|D. Swift RB DET
|12
|Adam Aizer
|J. Chase WR CIN
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Adam Aizer
|A. Jones RB GB
|14
|Tera Roberts
|D. Adams WR LV
|15
|Robert Thomas
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|16
|Dan Schneier
|L. Fournette RB TB
|17
|R.J. White
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|18
|George Maselli
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|19
|Dave Richard
|A. Kamara RB NO
|20
|Meron Berkson
|D. Samuel WR SF
|21
|Thomas Shafer
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|22
|Heath Cummings
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|23
|Chris Towers
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|24
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Evans WR TB
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Allen WR LAC
|26
|Chris Towers
|J. Allen QB BUF
|27
|Heath Cummings
|J. Williams RB DEN
|28
|Thomas Shafer
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|29
|Meron Berkson
|T. Hill WR MIA
|30
|Dave Richard
|A. Brown WR PHI
|31
|George Maselli
|C. Akers RB LAR
|32
|R.J. White
|J. Conner RB ARI
|33
|Dan Schneier
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|34
|Robert Thomas
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|35
|Tera Roberts
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|36
|Adam Aizer
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Adam Aizer
|M. Pittman WR IND
|38
|Tera Roberts
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|39
|Robert Thomas
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|40
|Dan Schneier
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|41
|R.J. White
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|42
|George Maselli
|M. Williams WR LAC
|43
|Dave Richard
|M. Brown WR ARI
|44
|Meron Berkson
|D. Waller TE LV
|45
|Thomas Shafer
|G. Kittle TE SF
|46
|Heath Cummings
|D. Moore WR CAR
|47
|Chris Towers
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|48
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|50
|Chris Towers
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|51
|Heath Cummings
|C. Godwin WR TB
|52
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|53
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|54
|Dave Richard
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|55
|George Maselli
|A. Dillon RB GB
|56
|R.J. White
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|57
|Dan Schneier
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|58
|Robert Thomas
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|59
|Tera Roberts
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|60
|Adam Aizer
|M. Thomas WR NO
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Adam Aizer
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|62
|Tera Roberts
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|63
|Robert Thomas
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|64
|Dan Schneier
|G. Davis WR BUF
|65
|R.J. White
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|66
|George Maselli
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|67
|Dave Richard
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|68
|Meron Berkson
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|69
|Thomas Shafer
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|70
|Heath Cummings
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|71
|Chris Towers
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|72
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|74
|Chris Towers
|D. London WR ATL
|75
|Heath Cummings
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|76
|Thomas Shafer
|R. Gage WR TB
|77
|Meron Berkson
|K. Murray QB ARI
|78
|Dave Richard
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|79
|George Maselli
|D. Harris RB NE
|80
|R.J. White
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|81
|Dan Schneier
|D. Smith WR PHI
|82
|Robert Thomas
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|83
|Tera Roberts
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|84
|Adam Aizer
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Adam Aizer
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|86
|Tera Roberts
|R. Woods WR TEN
|87
|Robert Thomas
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|88
|Dan Schneier
|T. Brady QB TB
|89
|R.J. White
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|90
|George Maselli
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|91
|Dave Richard
|A. Lazard WR GB
|92
|Meron Berkson
|R. Penny RB SEA
|93
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|94
|Heath Cummings
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|95
|Chris Towers
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|96
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Cook RB BUF
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|98
|Chris Towers
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|99
|Heath Cummings
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|100
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|101
|Meron Berkson
|T. Burks WR TEN
|102
|Dave Richard
|C. Olave WR NO
|103
|George Maselli
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|104
|R.J. White
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|105
|Dan Schneier
|S. Moore WR KC
|106
|Robert Thomas
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|107
|Tera Roberts
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|108
|Adam Aizer
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Adam Aizer
|R. Jones RB KC
|110
|Tera Roberts
|D. Carr QB LV
|111
|Robert Thomas
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|112
|Dan Schneier
|N. Hines RB IND
|113
|R.J. White
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|114
|George Maselli
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|115
|Dave Richard
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|116
|Meron Berkson
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|117
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Ingram RB NO
|118
|Heath Cummings
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|119
|Chris Towers
|J. Landry WR NO
|120
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. White RB TB
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|122
|Chris Towers
|C. Watson WR GB
|123
|Heath Cummings
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|124
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Parker WR NE
|125
|Meron Berkson
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|126
|Dave Richard
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|127
|George Maselli
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|128
|R.J. White
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|129
|Dan Schneier
|K. Toney WR NYG
|130
|Robert Thomas
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|131
|Tera Roberts
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|132
|Adam Aizer
|T. Lance QB SF
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Adam Aizer
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|134
|Tera Roberts
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|135
|Robert Thomas
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|136
|Dan Schneier
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|137
|R.J. White
|M. Mack RB HOU
|138
|George Maselli
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|139
|Dave Richard
|R. Moore WR ARI
|140
|Meron Berkson
|D. Williams RB ARI
|141
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Brate TE TB
|142
|Heath Cummings
|I. Smith TE MIN
|143
|Chris Towers
|Z. White RB LV
|144
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Jamey Eisenberg
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|146
|Chris Towers
|A. Pierce WR IND
|147
|Heath Cummings
|J. Fields QB CHI
|148
|Thomas Shafer
|J. White RB NE
|149
|Meron Berkson
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|150
|Dave Richard
|E. Engram TE JAC
|151
|George Maselli
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|152
|R.J. White
|J. Williams WR DET
|153
|Dan Schneier
|T. Davis-Price RB SF
|154
|Robert Thomas
|M. Hardman WR KC
|155
|Tera Roberts
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|156
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jones WR TEN
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|24
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|25
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|48
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|5
|49
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|6
|72
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|7
|73
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|8
|96
|J. Cook RB BUF
|9
|97
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|10
|120
|R. White RB TB
|11
|121
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|12
|144
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|13
|145
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|23
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|26
|J. Allen QB BUF
|4
|47
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|5
|50
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|71
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|7
|74
|D. London WR ATL
|8
|95
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|9
|98
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|10
|119
|J. Landry WR NO
|11
|122
|C. Watson WR GB
|12
|143
|Z. White RB LV
|13
|146
|A. Pierce WR IND
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|22
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|3
|27
|J. Williams RB DEN
|4
|46
|D. Moore WR CAR
|5
|51
|C. Godwin WR TB
|6
|70
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|7
|75
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|8
|94
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|9
|99
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|10
|118
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|11
|123
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|12
|142
|I. Smith TE MIN
|13
|147
|J. Fields QB CHI
|Thomas Shafer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|21
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|28
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|45
|G. Kittle TE SF
|5
|52
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|69
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|7
|76
|R. Gage WR TB
|8
|93
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|9
|100
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|10
|117
|M. Ingram RB NO
|11
|124
|D. Parker WR NE
|12
|141
|C. Brate TE TB
|13
|148
|J. White RB NE
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|20
|D. Samuel WR SF
|3
|29
|T. Hill WR MIA
|4
|44
|D. Waller TE LV
|5
|53
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|6
|68
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|7
|77
|K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|92
|R. Penny RB SEA
|9
|101
|T. Burks WR TEN
|10
|116
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|11
|125
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|12
|140
|D. Williams RB ARI
|13
|149
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|N. Harris RB PIT
|2
|19
|A. Kamara RB NO
|3
|30
|A. Brown WR PHI
|4
|43
|M. Brown WR ARI
|5
|54
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|6
|67
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|7
|78
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|8
|91
|A. Lazard WR GB
|9
|102
|C. Olave WR NO
|10
|115
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|11
|126
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|12
|139
|R. Moore WR ARI
|13
|150
|E. Engram TE JAC
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|18
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|31
|C. Akers RB LAR
|4
|42
|M. Williams WR LAC
|5
|55
|A. Dillon RB GB
|6
|66
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|7
|79
|D. Harris RB NE
|8
|90
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|9
|103
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|10
|114
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|11
|127
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|12
|138
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|13
|151
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|17
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|3
|32
|J. Conner RB ARI
|4
|41
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|5
|56
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|6
|65
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|7
|80
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|8
|89
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|9
|104
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|10
|113
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|11
|128
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|12
|137
|M. Mack RB HOU
|13
|152
|J. Williams WR DET
|Dan Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|16
|L. Fournette RB TB
|3
|33
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|40
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|5
|57
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|6
|64
|G. Davis WR BUF
|7
|81
|D. Smith WR PHI
|8
|88
|T. Brady QB TB
|9
|105
|S. Moore WR KC
|10
|112
|N. Hines RB IND
|11
|129
|K. Toney WR NYG
|12
|136
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|13
|153
|T. Davis-Price RB SF
|Robert Thomas
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|15
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|3
|34
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|4
|39
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|5
|58
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|6
|63
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|7
|82
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|8
|87
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|9
|106
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|10
|111
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|11
|130
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|12
|135
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|13
|154
|M. Hardman WR KC
|Tera Roberts
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Swift RB DET
|2
|14
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|35
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|4
|38
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|5
|59
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|6
|62
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|7
|83
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|8
|86
|R. Woods WR TEN
|9
|107
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|10
|110
|D. Carr QB LV
|11
|131
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|12
|134
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|13
|155
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|13
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|36
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|4
|37
|M. Pittman WR IND
|5
|60
|M. Thomas WR NO
|6
|61
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|7
|84
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|8
|85
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|9
|108
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|10
|109
|R. Jones RB KC
|11
|132
|T. Lance QB SF
|12
|133
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|13
|156
|J. Jones WR TEN