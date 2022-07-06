Most of the Fantasy leagues we participate in as analysts are three-receiver leagues, but we want to make sure we cover all formats as you prepare for your upcoming draft. With that in mind, we changed up this mock draft and made it a two-receiver league. You can thank our podcast host, Adam Aizer, for the suggestion.

Since this is a 12-team PPR league with a flex, we didn't see much change when it came to drafting running backs and receivers. Through four rounds, 20 receivers were selected compared to 22 running backs, five tight ends and one quarterback. I would have expected more running backs to be drafted compared to receivers, but most Fantasy managers in this league -- and likely all in this format -- prefer to have a receiver as their flex.

Based on the initial rosters following the draft, seven Fantasy managers currently have a receiver in their flex spot, including my roster. I drafted a receiver with three of my first four picks from the No. 1 overall spot after starting my team with Jonathan Taylor and ended up with Mike Evans, Keenan Allen and Allen Robinson.

This is how I would have likely started my team in a three-receiver league as well, so I didn't alter my strategy. I also didn't reach for a running back in Round 5 when the top options available were Josh Jacobs, A.J. Dillon, Elijah Mitchell, Kareem Hunt, Tony Pollard, Devin Singletary and Miles Sanders. Instead, I pivoted to quarterback and drafted Justin Herbert, and I love this start.

It worked out well when Sanders fell to my next turn, and I paired him with Rashod Bateman, who is a breakout candidate as the new No. 1 receiver for the Ravens. With four potential standout receivers, Herbert, Taylor and Sanders, my next goal was building running back depth.

I was thrilled with the way my roster came together with high-upside reserve running backs, including James Cook, Alexander Mattison, Rachaad White and Isaiah Spiller. As long as Taylor stays healthy -- and hopefully Sanders is a bounce-back candidate this year -- I can wait out the lottery-ticket upside of those reserve running backs.

Cole Kmet, another breakout candidate for me, is my tight end, and I also drafted Tyler Boyd as my No. 5 receiver. I love the way this roster was built, and I would draft this team again in any format this season.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There also are six reserve spots for a 13-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

4. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer

5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

8. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

9. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor

10. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator

11. Tera Roberts, FFT Podcast Contributor

12. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host