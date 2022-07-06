keenanallencbs.jpg
Most of the Fantasy leagues we participate in as analysts are three-receiver leagues, but we want to make sure we cover all formats as you prepare for your upcoming draft. With that in mind, we changed up this mock draft and made it a two-receiver league. You can thank our podcast host, Adam Aizer, for the suggestion.

Since this is a 12-team PPR league with a flex, we didn't see much change when it came to drafting running backs and receivers. Through four rounds, 20 receivers were selected compared to 22 running backs, five tight ends and one quarterback. I would have expected more running backs to be drafted compared to receivers, but most Fantasy managers in this league -- and likely all in this format -- prefer to have a receiver as their flex.

Based on the initial rosters following the draft, seven Fantasy managers currently have a receiver in their flex spot, including my roster. I drafted a receiver with three of my first four picks from the No. 1 overall spot after starting my team with Jonathan Taylor and ended up with Mike Evans, Keenan Allen and Allen Robinson.

This is how I would have likely started my team in a three-receiver league as well, so I didn't alter my strategy. I also didn't reach for a running back in Round 5 when the top options available were Josh Jacobs, A.J. Dillon, Elijah Mitchell, Kareem Hunt, Tony Pollard, Devin Singletary and Miles Sanders. Instead, I pivoted to quarterback and drafted Justin Herbert, and I love this start.

It worked out well when Sanders fell to my next turn, and I paired him with Rashod Bateman, who is a breakout candidate as the new No. 1 receiver for the Ravens. With four potential standout receivers, Herbert, Taylor and Sanders, my next goal was building running back depth.

I was thrilled with the way my roster came together with high-upside reserve running backs, including James Cook, Alexander Mattison, Rachaad White and Isaiah Spiller. As long as Taylor stays healthy -- and hopefully Sanders is a bounce-back candidate this year -- I can wait out the lottery-ticket upside of those reserve running backs.

Cole Kmet, another breakout candidate for me, is my tight end, and I also drafted Tyler Boyd as my No. 5 receiver. I love the way this roster was built, and I would draft this team again in any format this season.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There also are six reserve spots for a 13-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
8. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
9. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
10. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
11. Tera Roberts, FFT Podcast Contributor 
12. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jamey Eisenberg J. Taylor RB IND
2 Chris Towers C. McCaffrey RB CAR
3 Heath Cummings A. Ekeler RB LAC
4 Thomas Shafer C. Kupp WR LAR
5 Meron Berkson D. Henry RB TEN
6 Dave Richard N. Harris RB PIT
7 George Maselli D. Cook RB MIN
8 R.J. White J. Mixon RB CIN
9 Dan Schneier T. Kelce TE KC
10 Robert Thomas J. Jefferson WR MIN
11 Tera Roberts D. Swift RB DET
12 Adam Aizer J. Chase WR CIN
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Adam Aizer A. Jones RB GB
14 Tera Roberts D. Adams WR LV
15 Robert Thomas M. Andrews TE BAL
16 Dan Schneier L. Fournette RB TB
17 R.J. White S. Diggs WR BUF
18 George Maselli C. Lamb WR DAL
19 Dave Richard A. Kamara RB NO
20 Meron Berkson D. Samuel WR SF
21 Thomas Shafer N. Chubb RB CLE
22 Heath Cummings D. Montgomery RB CHI
23 Chris Towers S. Barkley RB NYG
24 Jamey Eisenberg M. Evans WR TB
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Jamey Eisenberg K. Allen WR LAC
26 Chris Towers J. Allen QB BUF
27 Heath Cummings J. Williams RB DEN
28 Thomas Shafer E. Elliott RB DAL
29 Meron Berkson T. Hill WR MIA
30 Dave Richard A. Brown WR PHI
31 George Maselli C. Akers RB LAR
32 R.J. White J. Conner RB ARI
33 Dan Schneier T. Higgins WR CIN
34 Robert Thomas B. Hall RB NYJ
35 Tera Roberts B. Cooks WR HOU
36 Adam Aizer K. Pitts TE ATL
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Adam Aizer M. Pittman WR IND
38 Tera Roberts J. Waddle WR MIA
39 Robert Thomas J. Dobbins RB BAL
40 Dan Schneier T. Etienne RB JAC
41 R.J. White A. Gibson RB WAS
42 George Maselli M. Williams WR LAC
43 Dave Richard M. Brown WR ARI
44 Meron Berkson D. Waller TE LV
45 Thomas Shafer G. Kittle TE SF
46 Heath Cummings D. Moore WR CAR
47 Chris Towers D. Johnson WR PIT
48 Jamey Eisenberg A. Robinson WR LAR
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Jamey Eisenberg J. Herbert QB LAC
50 Chris Towers T. McLaurin WR WAS
51 Heath Cummings C. Godwin WR TB
52 Thomas Shafer D. Metcalf WR SEA
53 Meron Berkson J. Jacobs RB LV
54 Dave Richard P. Mahomes QB KC
55 George Maselli A. Dillon RB GB
56 R.J. White C. Sutton WR DEN
57 Dan Schneier D. Mooney WR CHI
58 Robert Thomas L. Jackson QB BAL
59 Tera Roberts E. Mitchell RB SF
60 Adam Aizer M. Thomas WR NO
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Adam Aizer K. Hunt RB CLE
62 Tera Roberts D. Schultz TE DAL
63 Robert Thomas T. Pollard RB DAL
64 Dan Schneier G. Davis WR BUF
65 R.J. White J. Jeudy WR DEN
66 George Maselli J. Hurts QB PHI
67 Dave Richard D. Singletary RB BUF
68 Meron Berkson A. Cooper WR CLE
69 Thomas Shafer A. Thielen WR MIN
70 Heath Cummings J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
71 Chris Towers T. Hockenson TE DET
72 Jamey Eisenberg R. Bateman WR BAL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Jamey Eisenberg M. Sanders RB PHI
74 Chris Towers D. London WR ATL
75 Heath Cummings C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
76 Thomas Shafer R. Gage WR TB
77 Meron Berkson K. Murray QB ARI
78 Dave Richard K. Walker III RB SEA
79 George Maselli D. Harris RB NE
80 R.J. White R. Wilson QB DEN
81 Dan Schneier D. Smith WR PHI
82 Robert Thomas T. Lockett WR SEA
83 Tera Roberts D. Hopkins WR ARI
84 Adam Aizer C. Kirk WR JAC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Adam Aizer C. Edmonds RB MIA
86 Tera Roberts R. Woods WR TEN
87 Robert Thomas A. St. Brown WR DET
88 Dan Schneier T. Brady QB TB
89 R.J. White C. Patterson RB ATL
90 George Maselli H. Renfrow WR LV
91 Dave Richard A. Lazard WR GB
92 Meron Berkson R. Penny RB SEA
93 Thomas Shafer M. Stafford QB LAR
94 Heath Cummings D. Goedert TE PHI
95 Chris Towers E. Moore WR NYJ
96 Jamey Eisenberg J. Cook RB BUF
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Jamey Eisenberg A. Mattison RB MIN
98 Chris Towers J. Robinson RB JAC
99 Heath Cummings D. Prescott QB DAL
100 Thomas Shafer J. Burrow QB CIN
101 Meron Berkson T. Burks WR TEN
102 Dave Richard C. Olave WR NO
103 George Maselli Z. Ertz TE ARI
104 R.J. White M. Gordon RB DEN
105 Dan Schneier S. Moore WR KC
106 Robert Thomas C. Claypool WR PIT
107 Tera Roberts R. Stevenson RB NE
108 Adam Aizer K. Cousins QB MIN
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Adam Aizer R. Jones RB KC
110 Tera Roberts D. Carr QB LV
111 Robert Thomas M. Gallup WR DAL
112 Dan Schneier N. Hines RB IND
113 R.J. White G. Wilson WR NYJ
114 George Maselli T. Allgeier RB ATL
115 Dave Richard T. Patrick WR DEN
116 Meron Berkson D. Pierce RB HOU
117 Thomas Shafer M. Ingram RB NO
118 Heath Cummings M. Carter RB NYJ
119 Chris Towers J. Landry WR NO
120 Jamey Eisenberg R. White RB TB
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kmet TE CHI
122 Chris Towers C. Watson WR GB
123 Heath Cummings J. Dotson WR WAS
124 Thomas Shafer D. Parker WR NE
125 Meron Berkson B. Aiyuk WR SF
126 Dave Richard D. Henderson RB LAR
127 George Maselli A. Rodgers QB GB
128 R.J. White P. Freiermuth TE PIT
129 Dan Schneier K. Toney WR NYG
130 Robert Thomas G. Edwards RB BAL
131 Tera Roberts K. Gainwell RB PHI
132 Adam Aizer T. Lance QB SF
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Adam Aizer K. Herbert RB CHI
134 Tera Roberts M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
135 Robert Thomas R. Mostert RB MIA
136 Dan Schneier J. McKissic RB WAS
137 R.J. White M. Mack RB HOU
138 George Maselli D. Foreman RB CAR
139 Dave Richard R. Moore WR ARI
140 Meron Berkson D. Williams RB ARI
141 Thomas Shafer C. Brate TE TB
142 Heath Cummings I. Smith TE MIN
143 Chris Towers Z. White RB LV
144 Jamey Eisenberg T. Boyd WR CIN
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Jamey Eisenberg I. Spiller RB LAC
146 Chris Towers A. Pierce WR IND
147 Heath Cummings J. Fields QB CHI
148 Thomas Shafer J. White RB NE
149 Meron Berkson T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
150 Dave Richard E. Engram TE JAC
151 George Maselli K. Golladay WR NYG
152 R.J. White J. Williams WR DET
153 Dan Schneier T. Davis-Price RB SF
154 Robert Thomas M. Hardman WR KC
155 Tera Roberts K. Osborn WR MIN
156 Adam Aizer J. Jones WR TEN
Team by Team
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Taylor RB IND
2 24 M. Evans WR TB
3 25 K. Allen WR LAC
4 48 A. Robinson WR LAR
5 49 J. Herbert QB LAC
6 72 R. Bateman WR BAL
7 73 M. Sanders RB PHI
8 96 J. Cook RB BUF
9 97 A. Mattison RB MIN
10 120 R. White RB TB
11 121 C. Kmet TE CHI
12 144 T. Boyd WR CIN
13 145 I. Spiller RB LAC
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 23 S. Barkley RB NYG
3 26 J. Allen QB BUF
4 47 D. Johnson WR PIT
5 50 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 71 T. Hockenson TE DET
7 74 D. London WR ATL
8 95 E. Moore WR NYJ
9 98 J. Robinson RB JAC
10 119 J. Landry WR NO
11 122 C. Watson WR GB
12 143 Z. White RB LV
13 146 A. Pierce WR IND
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 22 D. Montgomery RB CHI
3 27 J. Williams RB DEN
4 46 D. Moore WR CAR
5 51 C. Godwin WR TB
6 70 J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
7 75 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
8 94 D. Goedert TE PHI
9 99 D. Prescott QB DAL
10 118 M. Carter RB NYJ
11 123 J. Dotson WR WAS
12 142 I. Smith TE MIN
13 147 J. Fields QB CHI
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 21 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 28 E. Elliott RB DAL
4 45 G. Kittle TE SF
5 52 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 69 A. Thielen WR MIN
7 76 R. Gage WR TB
8 93 M. Stafford QB LAR
9 100 J. Burrow QB CIN
10 117 M. Ingram RB NO
11 124 D. Parker WR NE
12 141 C. Brate TE TB
13 148 J. White RB NE
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Henry RB TEN
2 20 D. Samuel WR SF
3 29 T. Hill WR MIA
4 44 D. Waller TE LV
5 53 J. Jacobs RB LV
6 68 A. Cooper WR CLE
7 77 K. Murray QB ARI
8 92 R. Penny RB SEA
9 101 T. Burks WR TEN
10 116 D. Pierce RB HOU
11 125 B. Aiyuk WR SF
12 140 D. Williams RB ARI
13 149 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 6 N. Harris RB PIT
2 19 A. Kamara RB NO
3 30 A. Brown WR PHI
4 43 M. Brown WR ARI
5 54 P. Mahomes QB KC
6 67 D. Singletary RB BUF
7 78 K. Walker III RB SEA
8 91 A. Lazard WR GB
9 102 C. Olave WR NO
10 115 T. Patrick WR DEN
11 126 D. Henderson RB LAR
12 139 R. Moore WR ARI
13 150 E. Engram TE JAC
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Cook RB MIN
2 18 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 31 C. Akers RB LAR
4 42 M. Williams WR LAC
5 55 A. Dillon RB GB
6 66 J. Hurts QB PHI
7 79 D. Harris RB NE
8 90 H. Renfrow WR LV
9 103 Z. Ertz TE ARI
10 114 T. Allgeier RB ATL
11 127 A. Rodgers QB GB
12 138 D. Foreman RB CAR
13 151 K. Golladay WR NYG
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 17 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 32 J. Conner RB ARI
4 41 A. Gibson RB WAS
5 56 C. Sutton WR DEN
6 65 J. Jeudy WR DEN
7 80 R. Wilson QB DEN
8 89 C. Patterson RB ATL
9 104 M. Gordon RB DEN
10 113 G. Wilson WR NYJ
11 128 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
12 137 M. Mack RB HOU
13 152 J. Williams WR DET
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 9 T. Kelce TE KC
2 16 L. Fournette RB TB
3 33 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 40 T. Etienne RB JAC
5 57 D. Mooney WR CHI
6 64 G. Davis WR BUF
7 81 D. Smith WR PHI
8 88 T. Brady QB TB
9 105 S. Moore WR KC
10 112 N. Hines RB IND
11 129 K. Toney WR NYG
12 136 J. McKissic RB WAS
13 153 T. Davis-Price RB SF
Robert Thomas
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 15 M. Andrews TE BAL
3 34 B. Hall RB NYJ
4 39 J. Dobbins RB BAL
5 58 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 63 T. Pollard RB DAL
7 82 T. Lockett WR SEA
8 87 A. St. Brown WR DET
9 106 C. Claypool WR PIT
10 111 M. Gallup WR DAL
11 130 G. Edwards RB BAL
12 135 R. Mostert RB MIA
13 154 M. Hardman WR KC
Tera Roberts
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Swift RB DET
2 14 D. Adams WR LV
3 35 B. Cooks WR HOU
4 38 J. Waddle WR MIA
5 59 E. Mitchell RB SF
6 62 D. Schultz TE DAL
7 83 D. Hopkins WR ARI
8 86 R. Woods WR TEN
9 107 R. Stevenson RB NE
10 110 D. Carr QB LV
11 131 K. Gainwell RB PHI
12 134 M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
13 155 K. Osborn WR MIN
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Chase WR CIN
2 13 A. Jones RB GB
3 36 K. Pitts TE ATL
4 37 M. Pittman WR IND
5 60 M. Thomas WR NO
6 61 K. Hunt RB CLE
7 84 C. Kirk WR JAC
8 85 C. Edmonds RB MIA
9 108 K. Cousins QB MIN
10 109 R. Jones RB KC
11 132 T. Lance QB SF
12 133 K. Herbert RB CHI
13 156 J. Jones WR TEN