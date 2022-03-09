It's always fun to be on social media when a major trade goes down in the NFL, and Twitter was no exception when the Russell Wilson trade was announced. From the Seahawks' hilarious recollection of Tom Hanks in Cast Away to the dozens of <Jerry Jeudy followed by fire emojis> tweets, everyone had something to say.

Before we had details, there was also plenty of excitement for Noah Fant. Then we found out Fant was headed to Seattle as part of the deal. And, immediately, it was Albert Okwuegbunam season.

The 23-year-old Bronco went from a backup option catching passes from Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock to the No. 1 tight end for a future Hall of Famer. He has an outstanding size/speed combination when he's healthy and has caught 80% of his targets despite spotty quarterback play. He immediately vaulted ahead of Fant in my tight end projections.

I do think this is a good time to define how I'm qualifying sleepers, for this way-too-early version. Since there isn't very reliable ADP this early, I'm using the current Fantasy Pros expert consensus rankings. I bring that up because Okwuegbunam is currently TE37 there. I don't know for sure where he'll land when everyone gets their rankings updated, but he's in the TE12 range for me. It's possible I'm calling him a breakout in June and then, if ADP gets out of control, a bust by August.

For now all you need to know is that you should not trust the ADP in the draft room if you're looking for him in a Best Ball draft. Here are seven more early sleepers who are currently outside of the top 120 in the consensus rankings: