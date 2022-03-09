It's always fun to be on social media when a major trade goes down in the NFL, and Twitter was no exception when the Russell Wilson trade was announced. From the Seahawks' hilarious recollection of Tom Hanks in Cast Away to the dozens of <Jerry Jeudy followed by fire emojis> tweets, everyone had something to say.
Before we had details, there was also plenty of excitement for Noah Fant. Then we found out Fant was headed to Seattle as part of the deal. And, immediately, it was Albert Okwuegbunam season.
The 23-year-old Bronco went from a backup option catching passes from Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock to the No. 1 tight end for a future Hall of Famer. He has an outstanding size/speed combination when he's healthy and has caught 80% of his targets despite spotty quarterback play. He immediately vaulted ahead of Fant in my tight end projections.
I do think this is a good time to define how I'm qualifying sleepers, for this way-too-early version. Since there isn't very reliable ADP this early, I'm using the current Fantasy Pros expert consensus rankings. I bring that up because Okwuegbunam is currently TE37 there. I don't know for sure where he'll land when everyone gets their rankings updated, but he's in the TE12 range for me. It's possible I'm calling him a breakout in June and then, if ADP gets out of control, a bust by August.
For now all you need to know is that you should not trust the ADP in the draft room if you're looking for him in a Best Ball draft. Here are seven more early sleepers who are currently outside of the top 120 in the consensus rankings:
Taysom Hill QB
NO New Orleans • #7
Age: 31 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Hill has been a top 12 Fantasy quarterback for a majority of his eight full NFL games at quarterback the past two seasons. In those games he's averaged more than 10 rush attempts per game, which boosts his floor and his ceiling. He's currently QB30 in the consensus rankings, likely because of the strong rumors that the Saints plan to bring Jameis Winston back. But if a bidding war breaks out for Winston and the Saints lose, Hill could be a Fantasy starter. At the very least, he's worth a late round Best Ball pick until we find out for sure.
Ronald Jones RB
TB Tampa Bay • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jones is still just 25 years old and he's averaged 4.5 yards per carry over 488 career carries. While he's not going to give you much in the way of the passing game, he could absolutely be a lead rusher in the right situation, like Miami. Better yet, he can pay off even if he signs as a backup somewhere because I think he's basically being ranked (RB46) as if that has already happened. Jones still has big-play ability and the skills to make him a No. 2 running back if anything breaks his way.
Mark Ingram RB
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Alvin Kamara is likely to find his place on my bust list for the same reason Ingram is here. They're being ranked as if Ingram has already been cut and Kamara has little risk of a long suspension. I'm not sure either is true, especially if the video the police saw before they charged Kamara becomes public. Ingram played two games without Kamara last season and topped 100 yards in both while scoring 38.3 PPR Fantasy points. If Ingram is on the roster Week 1 and Kamara is suspended, Ingram is a must-start running back.
Kenyan Drake RB
LV Las Vegas • #23
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Drake missed the final five games of 2021, but he should be healthy for the start of the 2022 season. He had three games with at least six targets in his first year in Las Vegas and has the potential for a lot more under Josh McDaniels. The Raiders new head coach has traditionally split the roles in the backfield between an early downs rusher and James White, or a pass-catching back. If Drake earns that pass-catching role for the Raiders and stays healthy, he has the upside to be a top 20 PPR running back. His current consensus ranking in RB72.
Julio Jones WR
TEN Tennessee • #2
Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Julio Jones is 33 years old and just missed nearly half of the Titans' games in 2021. I don't even have him in my top 48 at receiver. But there is reason to hope he strongly outperforms his WR62 consensus ranking. For one thing, he averaged 9.0 yards per target last year, which is still elite. He also averaged 12.2 FPPG in the five games he played at least two thirds of the snaps. If he's able to stay healthy, he may very well have enough in the tank to give you one more season as a Fantasy starter. And he's basically free in drafts right now.
Corey Davis WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
When Corey Davis and Zach Wilson were both healthy in 2021, Davis was a boom/bust No. 2 wide receiver, who averaged 13.8 PPR FPPG in his first six outings. Injuries derailed his season and Elijah Moore had a nice run of his own, but their current expert rankings don't reflect that reality at all. Moore is currently WR24 in the rankings while Davis sits at 56. I actually had Davis ahead of Moore in my initial projections, but I would draft Moore higher because of upside. They just shouldn't be anywhere near this far apart.
Dan Arnold TE
JAC Jacksonville • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
For the most part I tried not to copy too many of Dave and Jamey's sleepers, but I am making an exception for Arnold. Doug Pederson's offenses targeted tight end on nearly one-third of their pass attempts in his final three years in Philadelphia and Arnold had a solid 20% target rate for a five-game stretch in 2021 before he was injured. If Pederson can't lure Zach Ertz to Jacksonville, Arnold should be ranked as a borderline starter in PPR. He averaged better than 10 PPR FPPG in that five game stretch despite not reaching the end zone once.