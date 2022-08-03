Davante Adams WR LV Las Vegas • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 16th WR RNK 5th PROJ PTS 307.6 SOS 6 ADP 35 2021 Stats REC 123 TAR 169 REYDS 1553 TD 11 FPTS/G 21.5 I love Adams, and I still expect him to be a top-tier Fantasy option. But I don't consider him a top-four Fantasy receiver like he's being drafted on FantasyPros based on his ADP in July. And I'm not drafting him in Round 1 with his ADP at No. 10 overall. I expect Adams to see a downturn in production, however slightly, with his move from the Packers to the Raiders. More specifically, the move from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr. Now, part of that has to do with the talent in Las Vegas compared to the talent in Green Bay. Adams dominated targets for the Packers, and it hasn't been close over the past four seasons. Aaron Jones has been second in targets to Adams in Green Bay over the past three years, and the difference was 104 targets in 2021, 86 targets in 2020 and 59 targets in 2019. Adams also had 80 more targets than Jimmy Graham in 2018. Adams can still be highly productive with fewer targets, but how many is he going to lose to Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow? Adams has averaged at least 10.5 targets per game over the past four seasons, but Waller averaged 8.5 targets per game last year, with Renfrow at 7.5. It's hard to expect Carr to keep all of these guys at that target share, so all three should suffer. The difference is Adams is the most expensive, which means he carries the most risk. I expect Adams to average closer to his 2019 stats (17.7 PPR points per game) or even his 2017 production (15.9). That would keep him in the top 10 at wide receiver in PPR but not the top five, and he's only worth drafting in Round 2.

Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 23rd WR RNK 8th PROJ PTS 294.5 SOS 2 ADP 16 2021 Stats REC 77 TAR 121 REYDS 1405 TD 15 FPTS/G 21.3 I honestly don't know what to make of Samuel this season. He was outstanding last year in his breakout campaign when he averaged 21.2 PPR points per game, and it was amazing to watch him dominate as a receiver and rusher. But can he come close to doing that again this season? He seemingly doesn't want to take on the wear-and-tear of being used out of the backfield. If you take away his rushing production (59 carries for 365 yards and eight touchdowns) he was still an elite receiver with 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns on 121 targets. But that puts him at 16.3 PPR points per game, which would have been the No. 13 receiver last season. He will still get touches in the backfield, but whatever he loses there brings down his Fantasy value. And we don't know how he will mesh with Trey Lance over a full season. Lance started two games for the 49ers last year, and Samuel averaged 15.5 PPR points in those outings. But he had just six catches for 121 yards and a touchdown over that span on 15 targets, as well as eight carries for 32 yards and a touchdown. Again, without the rushing prowess, Samuel struggles a little. He could easily be a do-it-all threat again and dominate for the 49ers and Fantasy managers, and he could do it with Lance instead of Jimmy Garoppolo. Or he could just be very good instead of elite. I tend to pass on Samuel in Round 2 -- his FantasyPros ADP is WR6 at No. 16 overall -- because of the risk.

Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 44th WR RNK 22nd PROJ PTS 259.4 SOS 16 ADP 48 2021 Stats REC 104 TAR 140 REYDS 1015 TD 7 FPTS/G 15.4 There's a lot to love about Waddle after a standout rookie campaign in 2021. He set the NFL rookie record for receptions last year with 104, and he finished with 1,015 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 140 targets. He averaged 15.3 PPR points per game. But he's being drafted as if Tyreek Hill isn't on the Dolphins, which doesn't make sense, and Waddle's FantasyPros ADP in late July is No. 39 overall as WR14. I can't draft him in early Round 4, even in PPR, as long as Hill is healthy. Now, you can say that Waddle can still lead the Dolphins in receptions, and his rapport with Tua Tagovailoa is strong going back to their days at Alabama. But it's hard to imagine another season of 140 targets for Waddle with Hill on the roster. There's obviously a scenario of Tagovailoa dramatically improving under coach Mike McDaniel, and Hill and Waddle leading the way for the Dolphins offense. Both could again top 130 targets and have tremendous seasons. They are immensely talented. Most likely, one of Hill or Waddle will be good -- maybe great -- and the other could struggle. The worst-case scenario is both flop. I don't expect that to happen, but I'm worried about spending too much on Waddle in Fantasy drafts this season.