Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 48th RB RNK 20th PROJ PTS 0 SOS ADP 5 2021 Stats RUYDS 1002 REC 47 REYDS 287 TD 12 FPTS/G 15.1 It's positive that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is saying all the right things about Elliott and wanting to keep giving him the ball. And Elliott said he's healthy after playing through a knee injury for most of last season. I'm hopeful that Elliott rebounds in 2022, but 2021 was frustrating for Elliott and Fantasy managers who rostered him. And it's hard to justify drafting him in the first three rounds this season. Elliott went 10 games in a row last year with fewer than 55 rushing yards, and he became touchdown dependent to save his Fantasy production. He did have some productive games as a receiver, including three outings with at least six catches, but Tony Pollard looked like the best running back in Dallas almost every time he touched the field. We'll see how Elliott does in tandem with Pollard, but Pollard is expected to have a bigger role in the passing game. And now the offensive line is worse with left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) for most of the year. Elliott is no longer a running back to covet on Draft Day, and even Round 3 is too soon for my liking. The earliest you should draft Elliott is Round 5.

Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 65th RB RNK 23rd PROJ PTS 214 SOS 8 ADP 34 2021 Stats RUYDS 872 REC 54 REYDS 348 TD 9 FPTS/G 15.1 Jacobs is being drafted too high as a borderline Round 3 pick, and I won't draft him until Round 5 at the earliest. I'm concerned that he'll have a limited role in the passing game because of Ameer Abdullah, and Zamir White might also take Jacobs off the field for significant stretches. Last year, Jacobs set a new career high in receptions with 54 on 64 targets, but the bulk of that came when Kenyan Drake and Darren Waller were injured. Abdullah and White are replacing Drake, and Waller is back at 100 percent, along with the significant addition of Davante Adams. While Jacobs can still matter on the ground -- he has at least seven touchdowns and 1,100 total yards in each season of his career -- he could struggle as a Fantasy asset if he's not scoring touchdowns. I prefer Jacobs as a flex option in PPR this year.

Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 73rd RB RNK 27th PROJ PTS 196.6 SOS 13 ADP 45 2021 Stats RUYDS 3 REC 3 REYDS 10 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.3 I'm fine drafting Akers as a low-end starter this year, but not at the end of Round 4. Round 6 feels like a good spot for him given the up-and-down nature of his offseason. It started out positive with Sean McVay telling me at the NFL owners meeting that Akers was expected to resume his lead role in the Rams backfield. McVay was excited that Akers returned earlier than expected from last year's Achilles tear to help Los Angeles win the Super Bowl, and McVay was hopeful a full offseason would help Akers get back to his 2020 form. And that still might happen, but McVay spent all of training camp saying that Akers and Darrell Henderson were basically in a timeshare. Then both Akers and Henderson missed practice time in training camp with soft-tissue injuries, and the Rams seem to have interest in using rookie Kyren Williams on passing downs. Again, Akers might rise above all of this and play at a high level, but I don't want to reach for him in Round 4. If you can get Akers at a better cost, he could return value as a low-end starter or flex.