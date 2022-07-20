christian-mccaffrey-1400-us.jpg
Fantasy managers have moved away from non-PPR leagues over the years, but many of you still use this format. And it can still be fun, especially if you value running backs.

When receptions don't matter, receivers get downgraded, even in a three-receiver league like this 12-team mock draft. Running backs are more of a priority, and the first eight picks here were all ball-carriers.

Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Travis Kelce still went in Round 1, but 19 of the first 36 picks were running backs. We saw guys like Cam Akers, J.K. Dobbins and Josh Jacobs selected in Round 3, and those guys don't typically get selected until Round 4 at the earliest in 0.5-PPR and PPR leagues.

I started my team with three running backs in my first four picks from the No. 3 spot, drafting Christian McCaffrey, Leonard Fournette and Travis Etienne. I took A.J. Brown in Round 3, and I love this build in this format.

I filled out my receiving corps with Allen Robinson (Round 5), Allen Lazard (Round 8), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Round 10), Tyler Boyd (Round 12) and D.J. Chark (Round 14). Brown and Robinson are quality starters, and I like Lazard as a high-end No. 3 receiver in his new role as Aaron Rodgers' top target with Davante Adams gone.

Valdes-Scantling could be the best receiver in Kansas City with Tyreek Hill gone, and Boyd is a good reserve with lottery-ticket upside if something happens to Chase or Tee Higgins. Chark could be a steal in Round 14, and I like this receiving corps, especially given the construction of my team.

I drafted Dalton Schultz in Round 6, which is a great spot for him since he has top-five upside at tight end. And, as usual, I waited on a quarterback, snagging Kirk Cousins in Round 11, and he has top-10 upside this season with Kevin O'Connell as the new head coach in Minnesota.

headshot-image
Alexander Mattison
MIN • RB • 2
View Profile

The strength of my team is my running back corps, which was my goal in this format. Along with McCaffrey, Fournette and Etienne, I drafted lottery tickets like Tony Pollard (Round 7) and Alexander Mattison (Round 9). I also handcuffed McCaffrey with D'Onta Foreman (Round 13) just in case McCaffrey gets injured again.

Pollard and Mattison are two running backs I plan to target in all leagues, no matter the format, because they could be league-winners if ever given a starting opportunity. I got them at good values, and these are the kinds of players you want on your roster.

One thing to note with this mock draft is the team labeled CBS Sports Projections at No. 12 overall. We wanted to see what a team would look like using our projections to fill out a roster, and it's not bad.

The draft started with Kelce and Alvin Kamara -- he'll be a top-15 overall selection for sure if he's not suspended -- and steered clear of receivers until Round 6 with Adam Thielen. This team has the No. 1 tight end and quarterback (Josh Allen) and a quality running back corps of Kamara, Antonio Gibson, Miles Sanders, Melvin Gordon, Darrell Henderson and Brian Robinson. It's a good foundation.

Along with Thielen, this team also has Tyler Lockett, Treylon Burks, Tim Patrick, K.J. Osborn and Robbie Anderson at receiver. Remember, in this format, yards and touchdowns matter instead of catches, and these receivers all have the chance to find the end zone on a regular basis.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
2. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Tera Roberts, FFT Podcast Contributor 
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
7. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
8. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
9. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
12. CBS Sports Projections

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 George Maselli J. Taylor RB IND
2 Rob Thomas D. Henry RB TEN
3 Jamey Eisenberg C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 Tera Roberts A. Ekeler RB LAC
5 Meron Berkson N. Harris RB PIT
6 Daniel Schneier D. Cook RB MIN
7 R.J. White J. Mixon RB CIN
8 Adam Aizer N. Chubb RB CLE
9 Thomas Shafer C. Kupp WR LAR
10 Heath Cummings J. Jefferson WR MIN
11 Will Brinson J. Chase WR CIN
12 CBS Sports Projections T. Kelce TE KC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 CBS Sports Projections A. Kamara RB NO
14 Will Brinson A. Jones RB GB
15 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
16 Thomas Shafer D. Swift RB DET
17 Adam Aizer S. Diggs WR BUF
18 R.J. White D. Adams WR LV
19 Daniel Schneier C. Lamb WR DAL
20 Meron Berkson M. Evans WR TB
21 Tera Roberts J. Conner RB ARI
22 Jamey Eisenberg L. Fournette RB TB
23 Rob Thomas D. Samuel WR SF
24 George Maselli S. Barkley RB NYG
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 George Maselli T. Hill WR MIA
26 Rob Thomas J. Williams RB DEN
27 Jamey Eisenberg A. Brown WR PHI
28 Tera Roberts M. Pittman WR IND
29 Meron Berkson D. Montgomery RB CHI
30 Daniel Schneier C. Akers RB LAR
31 R.J. White K. Pitts TE ATL
32 Adam Aizer J. Dobbins RB BAL
33 Thomas Shafer K. Allen WR LAC
34 Heath Cummings J. Jacobs RB LV
35 Will Brinson T. Higgins WR CIN
36 CBS Sports Projections J. Allen QB BUF
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 CBS Sports Projections A. Gibson RB WAS
38 Will Brinson C. Godwin WR TB
39 Heath Cummings B. Hall RB NYJ
40 Thomas Shafer E. Elliott RB DAL
41 Adam Aizer D. Moore WR CAR
42 R.J. White A. Dillon RB GB
43 Daniel Schneier D. Waller TE LV
44 Meron Berkson G. Kittle TE SF
45 Tera Roberts B. Cooks WR HOU
46 Jamey Eisenberg T. Etienne RB JAC
47 Rob Thomas M. Williams WR LAC
48 George Maselli M. Brown WR ARI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 George Maselli D. Metcalf WR SEA
50 Rob Thomas C. Sutton WR DEN
51 Jamey Eisenberg A. Robinson WR LAR
52 Tera Roberts T. McLaurin WR WAS
53 Meron Berkson J. Waddle WR MIA
54 Daniel Schneier J. Jeudy WR DEN
55 R.J. White J. Herbert QB LAC
56 Adam Aizer E. Mitchell RB SF
57 Thomas Shafer P. Mahomes QB KC
58 Heath Cummings D. Harris RB NE
59 Will Brinson D. Johnson WR PIT
60 CBS Sports Projections M. Sanders RB PHI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 CBS Sports Projections A. Thielen WR MIN
62 Will Brinson D. Goedert TE PHI
63 Heath Cummings L. Jackson QB BAL
64 Thomas Shafer M. Thomas WR NO
65 Adam Aizer G. Davis WR BUF
66 R.J. White A. Cooper WR CLE
67 Daniel Schneier D. Mooney WR CHI
68 Meron Berkson K. Murray QB ARI
69 Tera Roberts D. Hopkins WR ARI
70 Jamey Eisenberg D. Schultz TE DAL
71 Rob Thomas J. Hurts QB PHI
72 George Maselli K. Hunt RB CLE
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 George Maselli D. Singletary RB BUF
74 Rob Thomas T. Hockenson TE DET
75 Jamey Eisenberg T. Pollard RB DAL
76 Tera Roberts K. Walker III RB SEA
77 Meron Berkson J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
78 Daniel Schneier C. Edmonds RB MIA
79 R.J. White C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
80 Adam Aizer R. Wilson QB DEN
81 Thomas Shafer C. Patterson RB ATL
82 Heath Cummings R. Bateman WR BAL
83 Will Brinson T. Allgeier RB ATL
84 CBS Sports Projections T. Lockett WR SEA
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 CBS Sports Projections M. Gordon RB DEN
86 Will Brinson J. Burrow QB CIN
87 Heath Cummings D. London WR ATL
88 Thomas Shafer T. Brady QB TB
89 Adam Aizer R. Jones RB KC
90 R.J. White R. Penny RB SEA
91 Daniel Schneier D. Prescott QB DAL
92 Meron Berkson D. Smith WR PHI
93 Tera Roberts R. Stevenson RB NE
94 Jamey Eisenberg A. Lazard WR GB
95 Rob Thomas A. St. Brown WR DET
96 George Maselli E. Moore WR NYJ
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 George Maselli T. Lance QB SF
98 Rob Thomas M. Carter RB NYJ
99 Jamey Eisenberg A. Mattison RB MIN
100 Tera Roberts M. Stafford QB LAR
101 Meron Berkson R. White RB TB
102 Daniel Schneier C. Kirk WR JAC
103 R.J. White J. Robinson RB JAC
104 Adam Aizer Z. Ertz TE ARI
105 Thomas Shafer R. Gage WR TB
106 Heath Cummings D. Pierce RB HOU
107 Will Brinson J. Cook RB BUF
108 CBS Sports Projections T. Burks WR TEN
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 CBS Sports Projections T. Patrick WR DEN
110 Will Brinson B. Aiyuk WR SF
111 Heath Cummings R. Woods WR TEN
112 Thomas Shafer P. Freiermuth TE PIT
113 Adam Aizer M. Ingram RB NO
114 R.J. White G. Wilson WR NYJ
115 Daniel Schneier N. Hines RB IND
116 Meron Berkson H. Renfrow WR LV
117 Tera Roberts C. Olave WR NO
118 Jamey Eisenberg M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
119 Rob Thomas G. Edwards RB BAL
120 George Maselli A. Rodgers QB GB
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 George Maselli K. Gainwell RB PHI
122 Rob Thomas R. Mostert RB MIA
123 Jamey Eisenberg K. Cousins QB MIN
124 Tera Roberts M. Gallup WR DAL
125 Meron Berkson K. Herbert RB CHI
126 Daniel Schneier C. Watson WR GB
127 R.J. White J. Dotson WR WAS
128 Adam Aizer K. Toney WR NYG
129 Thomas Shafer D. Knox TE BUF
130 Heath Cummings C. Claypool WR PIT
131 Will Brinson D. Carr QB LV
132 CBS Sports Projections R. Anderson WR CAR
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 CBS Sports Projections D. Henderson RB LAR
134 Will Brinson M. Gesicki TE MIA
135 Heath Cummings G. Pickens WR PIT
136 Thomas Shafer R. Moore WR ARI
137 Adam Aizer I. Spiller RB LAC
138 R.J. White S. Moore WR KC
139 Daniel Schneier Z. White RB LV
140 Meron Berkson D. Parker WR NE
141 Tera Roberts C. Kmet TE CHI
142 Jamey Eisenberg T. Boyd WR CIN
143 Rob Thomas M. Mack RB HOU
144 George Maselli E. Engram TE JAC
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 George Maselli S. Michel RB MIA
146 Rob Thomas K. Golladay WR NYG
147 Jamey Eisenberg D. Foreman RB CAR
148 Tera Roberts J. Palmer WR LAC
149 Meron Berkson J. Landry WR NO
150 Daniel Schneier N. Collins WR HOU
151 R.J. White J. Williams WR DET
152 Adam Aizer J. Fields QB CHI
153 Thomas Shafer J. White RB NE
154 Heath Cummings J. Williams RB DET
155 Will Brinson J. Meyers WR NE
156 CBS Sports Projections K. Osborn WR MIN
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 CBS Sports Projections B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
158 Will Brinson T. Sermon RB SF
159 Heath Cummings S. Perine RB CIN
160 Thomas Shafer I. Smith TE MIN
161 Adam Aizer T. Davis-Price RB SF
162 R.J. White M. Hardman WR KC
163 Daniel Schneier A. Pierce WR IND
164 Meron Berkson D. Williams RB ARI
165 Tera Roberts V. Jefferson WR LAR
166 Jamey Eisenberg D. Chark WR DET
167 Rob Thomas H. Henry TE NE
168 George Maselli J. Tolbert WR DAL
Team by Team
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Taylor RB IND
2 24 S. Barkley RB NYG
3 25 T. Hill WR MIA
4 48 M. Brown WR ARI
5 49 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 72 K. Hunt RB CLE
7 73 D. Singletary RB BUF
8 96 E. Moore WR NYJ
9 97 T. Lance QB SF
10 120 A. Rodgers QB GB
11 121 K. Gainwell RB PHI
12 144 E. Engram TE JAC
13 145 S. Michel RB MIA
14 168 J. Tolbert WR DAL
Rob Thomas
Rd Pk Player
1 2 D. Henry RB TEN
2 23 D. Samuel WR SF
3 26 J. Williams RB DEN
4 47 M. Williams WR LAC
5 50 C. Sutton WR DEN
6 71 J. Hurts QB PHI
7 74 T. Hockenson TE DET
8 95 A. St. Brown WR DET
9 98 M. Carter RB NYJ
10 119 G. Edwards RB BAL
11 122 R. Mostert RB MIA
12 143 M. Mack RB HOU
13 146 K. Golladay WR NYG
14 167 H. Henry TE NE
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 22 L. Fournette RB TB
3 27 A. Brown WR PHI
4 46 T. Etienne RB JAC
5 51 A. Robinson WR LAR
6 70 D. Schultz TE DAL
7 75 T. Pollard RB DAL
8 94 A. Lazard WR GB
9 99 A. Mattison RB MIN
10 118 M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
11 123 K. Cousins QB MIN
12 142 T. Boyd WR CIN
13 147 D. Foreman RB CAR
14 166 D. Chark WR DET
Tera Roberts
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 21 J. Conner RB ARI
3 28 M. Pittman WR IND
4 45 B. Cooks WR HOU
5 52 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 69 D. Hopkins WR ARI
7 76 K. Walker III RB SEA
8 93 R. Stevenson RB NE
9 100 M. Stafford QB LAR
10 117 C. Olave WR NO
11 124 M. Gallup WR DAL
12 141 C. Kmet TE CHI
13 148 J. Palmer WR LAC
14 165 V. Jefferson WR LAR
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 5 N. Harris RB PIT
2 20 M. Evans WR TB
3 29 D. Montgomery RB CHI
4 44 G. Kittle TE SF
5 53 J. Waddle WR MIA
6 68 K. Murray QB ARI
7 77 J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
8 92 D. Smith WR PHI
9 101 R. White RB TB
10 116 H. Renfrow WR LV
11 125 K. Herbert RB CHI
12 140 D. Parker WR NE
13 149 J. Landry WR NO
14 164 D. Williams RB ARI
Daniel Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Cook RB MIN
2 19 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 30 C. Akers RB LAR
4 43 D. Waller TE LV
5 54 J. Jeudy WR DEN
6 67 D. Mooney WR CHI
7 78 C. Edmonds RB MIA
8 91 D. Prescott QB DAL
9 102 C. Kirk WR JAC
10 115 N. Hines RB IND
11 126 C. Watson WR GB
12 139 Z. White RB LV
13 150 N. Collins WR HOU
14 163 A. Pierce WR IND
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 18 D. Adams WR LV
3 31 K. Pitts TE ATL
4 42 A. Dillon RB GB
5 55 J. Herbert QB LAC
6 66 A. Cooper WR CLE
7 79 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
8 90 R. Penny RB SEA
9 103 J. Robinson RB JAC
10 114 G. Wilson WR NYJ
11 127 J. Dotson WR WAS
12 138 S. Moore WR KC
13 151 J. Williams WR DET
14 162 M. Hardman WR KC
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 8 N. Chubb RB CLE
2 17 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 32 J. Dobbins RB BAL
4 41 D. Moore WR CAR
5 56 E. Mitchell RB SF
6 65 G. Davis WR BUF
7 80 R. Wilson QB DEN
8 89 R. Jones RB KC
9 104 Z. Ertz TE ARI
10 113 M. Ingram RB NO
11 128 K. Toney WR NYG
12 137 I. Spiller RB LAC
13 152 J. Fields QB CHI
14 161 T. Davis-Price RB SF
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 9 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 16 D. Swift RB DET
3 33 K. Allen WR LAC
4 40 E. Elliott RB DAL
5 57 P. Mahomes QB KC
6 64 M. Thomas WR NO
7 81 C. Patterson RB ATL
8 88 T. Brady QB TB
9 105 R. Gage WR TB
10 112 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
11 129 D. Knox TE BUF
12 136 R. Moore WR ARI
13 153 J. White RB NE
14 160 I. Smith TE MIN
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 15 M. Andrews TE BAL
3 34 J. Jacobs RB LV
4 39 B. Hall RB NYJ
5 58 D. Harris RB NE
6 63 L. Jackson QB BAL
7 82 R. Bateman WR BAL
8 87 D. London WR ATL
9 106 D. Pierce RB HOU
10 111 R. Woods WR TEN
11 130 C. Claypool WR PIT
12 135 G. Pickens WR PIT
13 154 J. Williams RB DET
14 159 S. Perine RB CIN
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Chase WR CIN
2 14 A. Jones RB GB
3 35 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 38 C. Godwin WR TB
5 59 D. Johnson WR PIT
6 62 D. Goedert TE PHI
7 83 T. Allgeier RB ATL
8 86 J. Burrow QB CIN
9 107 J. Cook RB BUF
10 110 B. Aiyuk WR SF
11 131 D. Carr QB LV
12 134 M. Gesicki TE MIA
13 155 J. Meyers WR NE
14 158 T. Sermon RB SF
CBS Sports Projections
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Kelce TE KC
2 13 A. Kamara RB NO
3 36 J. Allen QB BUF
4 37 A. Gibson RB WAS
5 60 M. Sanders RB PHI
6 61 A. Thielen WR MIN
7 84 T. Lockett WR SEA
8 85 M. Gordon RB DEN
9 108 T. Burks WR TEN
10 109 T. Patrick WR DEN
11 132 R. Anderson WR CAR
12 133 D. Henderson RB LAR
13 156 K. Osborn WR MIN
14 157 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS