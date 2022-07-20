Fantasy managers have moved away from non-PPR leagues over the years, but many of you still use this format. And it can still be fun, especially if you value running backs.

When receptions don't matter, receivers get downgraded, even in a three-receiver league like this 12-team mock draft. Running backs are more of a priority, and the first eight picks here were all ball-carriers.

Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Travis Kelce still went in Round 1, but 19 of the first 36 picks were running backs. We saw guys like Cam Akers, J.K. Dobbins and Josh Jacobs selected in Round 3, and those guys don't typically get selected until Round 4 at the earliest in 0.5-PPR and PPR leagues.

I started my team with three running backs in my first four picks from the No. 3 spot, drafting Christian McCaffrey, Leonard Fournette and Travis Etienne. I took A.J. Brown in Round 3, and I love this build in this format.

I filled out my receiving corps with Allen Robinson (Round 5), Allen Lazard (Round 8), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Round 10), Tyler Boyd (Round 12) and D.J. Chark (Round 14). Brown and Robinson are quality starters, and I like Lazard as a high-end No. 3 receiver in his new role as Aaron Rodgers' top target with Davante Adams gone.

Valdes-Scantling could be the best receiver in Kansas City with Tyreek Hill gone, and Boyd is a good reserve with lottery-ticket upside if something happens to Chase or Tee Higgins. Chark could be a steal in Round 14, and I like this receiving corps, especially given the construction of my team.

I drafted Dalton Schultz in Round 6, which is a great spot for him since he has top-five upside at tight end. And, as usual, I waited on a quarterback, snagging Kirk Cousins in Round 11, and he has top-10 upside this season with Kevin O'Connell as the new head coach in Minnesota.

The strength of my team is my running back corps, which was my goal in this format. Along with McCaffrey, Fournette and Etienne, I drafted lottery tickets like Tony Pollard (Round 7) and Alexander Mattison (Round 9). I also handcuffed McCaffrey with D'Onta Foreman (Round 13) just in case McCaffrey gets injured again.

Pollard and Mattison are two running backs I plan to target in all leagues, no matter the format, because they could be league-winners if ever given a starting opportunity. I got them at good values, and these are the kinds of players you want on your roster.

One thing to note with this mock draft is the team labeled CBS Sports Projections at No. 12 overall. We wanted to see what a team would look like using our projections to fill out a roster, and it's not bad.

The draft started with Kelce and Alvin Kamara -- he'll be a top-15 overall selection for sure if he's not suspended -- and steered clear of receivers until Round 6 with Adam Thielen. This team has the No. 1 tight end and quarterback (Josh Allen) and a quality running back corps of Kamara, Antonio Gibson, Miles Sanders, Melvin Gordon, Darrell Henderson and Brian Robinson. It's a good foundation.

Along with Thielen, this team also has Tyler Lockett, Treylon Burks, Tim Patrick, K.J. Osborn and Robbie Anderson at receiver. Remember, in this format, yards and touchdowns matter instead of catches, and these receivers all have the chance to find the end zone on a regular basis.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

2. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator

3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

4. Tera Roberts, FFT Podcast Contributor

5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

6. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor

7. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

8. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

9. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer

10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

11. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer

12. CBS Sports Projections