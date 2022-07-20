Fantasy managers have moved away from non-PPR leagues over the years, but many of you still use this format. And it can still be fun, especially if you value running backs.
When receptions don't matter, receivers get downgraded, even in a three-receiver league like this 12-team mock draft. Running backs are more of a priority, and the first eight picks here were all ball-carriers.
Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Travis Kelce still went in Round 1, but 19 of the first 36 picks were running backs. We saw guys like Cam Akers, J.K. Dobbins and Josh Jacobs selected in Round 3, and those guys don't typically get selected until Round 4 at the earliest in 0.5-PPR and PPR leagues.
I started my team with three running backs in my first four picks from the No. 3 spot, drafting Christian McCaffrey, Leonard Fournette and Travis Etienne. I took A.J. Brown in Round 3, and I love this build in this format.
I filled out my receiving corps with Allen Robinson (Round 5), Allen Lazard (Round 8), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Round 10), Tyler Boyd (Round 12) and D.J. Chark (Round 14). Brown and Robinson are quality starters, and I like Lazard as a high-end No. 3 receiver in his new role as Aaron Rodgers' top target with Davante Adams gone.
Valdes-Scantling could be the best receiver in Kansas City with Tyreek Hill gone, and Boyd is a good reserve with lottery-ticket upside if something happens to Chase or Tee Higgins. Chark could be a steal in Round 14, and I like this receiving corps, especially given the construction of my team.
I drafted Dalton Schultz in Round 6, which is a great spot for him since he has top-five upside at tight end. And, as usual, I waited on a quarterback, snagging Kirk Cousins in Round 11, and he has top-10 upside this season with Kevin O'Connell as the new head coach in Minnesota.
The strength of my team is my running back corps, which was my goal in this format. Along with McCaffrey, Fournette and Etienne, I drafted lottery tickets like Tony Pollard (Round 7) and Alexander Mattison (Round 9). I also handcuffed McCaffrey with D'Onta Foreman (Round 13) just in case McCaffrey gets injured again.
Pollard and Mattison are two running backs I plan to target in all leagues, no matter the format, because they could be league-winners if ever given a starting opportunity. I got them at good values, and these are the kinds of players you want on your roster.
One thing to note with this mock draft is the team labeled CBS Sports Projections at No. 12 overall. We wanted to see what a team would look like using our projections to fill out a roster, and it's not bad.
The draft started with Kelce and Alvin Kamara -- he'll be a top-15 overall selection for sure if he's not suspended -- and steered clear of receivers until Round 6 with Adam Thielen. This team has the No. 1 tight end and quarterback (Josh Allen) and a quality running back corps of Kamara, Antonio Gibson, Miles Sanders, Melvin Gordon, Darrell Henderson and Brian Robinson. It's a good foundation.
Along with Thielen, this team also has Tyler Lockett, Treylon Burks, Tim Patrick, K.J. Osborn and Robbie Anderson at receiver. Remember, in this format, yards and touchdowns matter instead of catches, and these receivers all have the chance to find the end zone on a regular basis.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
2. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Tera Roberts, FFT Podcast Contributor
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
7. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
8. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
9. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
12. CBS Sports Projections
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|George Maselli
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|Rob Thomas
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|Tera Roberts
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|5
|Meron Berkson
|N. Harris RB PIT
|6
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Cook RB MIN
|7
|R.J. White
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|8
|Adam Aizer
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|9
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|10
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|11
|Will Brinson
|J. Chase WR CIN
|12
|CBS Sports Projections
|T. Kelce TE KC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|CBS Sports Projections
|A. Kamara RB NO
|14
|Will Brinson
|A. Jones RB GB
|15
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|16
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Swift RB DET
|17
|Adam Aizer
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|18
|R.J. White
|D. Adams WR LV
|19
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|20
|Meron Berkson
|M. Evans WR TB
|21
|Tera Roberts
|J. Conner RB ARI
|22
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Fournette RB TB
|23
|Rob Thomas
|D. Samuel WR SF
|24
|George Maselli
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|George Maselli
|T. Hill WR MIA
|26
|Rob Thomas
|J. Williams RB DEN
|27
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Brown WR PHI
|28
|Tera Roberts
|M. Pittman WR IND
|29
|Meron Berkson
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|30
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Akers RB LAR
|31
|R.J. White
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|32
|Adam Aizer
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|33
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Allen WR LAC
|34
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|35
|Will Brinson
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|36
|CBS Sports Projections
|J. Allen QB BUF
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|CBS Sports Projections
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|38
|Will Brinson
|C. Godwin WR TB
|39
|Heath Cummings
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|40
|Thomas Shafer
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|41
|Adam Aizer
|D. Moore WR CAR
|42
|R.J. White
|A. Dillon RB GB
|43
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Waller TE LV
|44
|Meron Berkson
|G. Kittle TE SF
|45
|Tera Roberts
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|46
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|47
|Rob Thomas
|M. Williams WR LAC
|48
|George Maselli
|M. Brown WR ARI
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|George Maselli
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|50
|Rob Thomas
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|51
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|52
|Tera Roberts
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|53
|Meron Berkson
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|54
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|55
|R.J. White
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|56
|Adam Aizer
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|57
|Thomas Shafer
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|58
|Heath Cummings
|D. Harris RB NE
|59
|Will Brinson
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|60
|CBS Sports Projections
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|CBS Sports Projections
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|62
|Will Brinson
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|63
|Heath Cummings
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|64
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Thomas WR NO
|65
|Adam Aizer
|G. Davis WR BUF
|66
|R.J. White
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|67
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|68
|Meron Berkson
|K. Murray QB ARI
|69
|Tera Roberts
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|70
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|71
|Rob Thomas
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|72
|George Maselli
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|George Maselli
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|74
|Rob Thomas
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|75
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|76
|Tera Roberts
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|77
|Meron Berkson
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|78
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|79
|R.J. White
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|80
|Adam Aizer
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|81
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|82
|Heath Cummings
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|83
|Will Brinson
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|84
|CBS Sports Projections
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|CBS Sports Projections
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|86
|Will Brinson
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|87
|Heath Cummings
|D. London WR ATL
|88
|Thomas Shafer
|T. Brady QB TB
|89
|Adam Aizer
|R. Jones RB KC
|90
|R.J. White
|R. Penny RB SEA
|91
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|92
|Meron Berkson
|D. Smith WR PHI
|93
|Tera Roberts
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|94
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Lazard WR GB
|95
|Rob Thomas
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|96
|George Maselli
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|George Maselli
|T. Lance QB SF
|98
|Rob Thomas
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|99
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|100
|Tera Roberts
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|101
|Meron Berkson
|R. White RB TB
|102
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|103
|R.J. White
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|104
|Adam Aizer
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|105
|Thomas Shafer
|R. Gage WR TB
|106
|Heath Cummings
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|107
|Will Brinson
|J. Cook RB BUF
|108
|CBS Sports Projections
|T. Burks WR TEN
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|CBS Sports Projections
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|110
|Will Brinson
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|111
|Heath Cummings
|R. Woods WR TEN
|112
|Thomas Shafer
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|113
|Adam Aizer
|M. Ingram RB NO
|114
|R.J. White
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|115
|Daniel Schneier
|N. Hines RB IND
|116
|Meron Berkson
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|117
|Tera Roberts
|C. Olave WR NO
|118
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|119
|Rob Thomas
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|120
|George Maselli
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|George Maselli
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|122
|Rob Thomas
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|123
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|124
|Tera Roberts
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|125
|Meron Berkson
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|126
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Watson WR GB
|127
|R.J. White
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|128
|Adam Aizer
|K. Toney WR NYG
|129
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Knox TE BUF
|130
|Heath Cummings
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|131
|Will Brinson
|D. Carr QB LV
|132
|CBS Sports Projections
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|CBS Sports Projections
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|134
|Will Brinson
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|135
|Heath Cummings
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|136
|Thomas Shafer
|R. Moore WR ARI
|137
|Adam Aizer
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|138
|R.J. White
|S. Moore WR KC
|139
|Daniel Schneier
|Z. White RB LV
|140
|Meron Berkson
|D. Parker WR NE
|141
|Tera Roberts
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|142
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|143
|Rob Thomas
|M. Mack RB HOU
|144
|George Maselli
|E. Engram TE JAC
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|George Maselli
|S. Michel RB MIA
|146
|Rob Thomas
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|147
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|148
|Tera Roberts
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|149
|Meron Berkson
|J. Landry WR NO
|150
|Daniel Schneier
|N. Collins WR HOU
|151
|R.J. White
|J. Williams WR DET
|152
|Adam Aizer
|J. Fields QB CHI
|153
|Thomas Shafer
|J. White RB NE
|154
|Heath Cummings
|J. Williams RB DET
|155
|Will Brinson
|J. Meyers WR NE
|156
|CBS Sports Projections
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|CBS Sports Projections
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|158
|Will Brinson
|T. Sermon RB SF
|159
|Heath Cummings
|S. Perine RB CIN
|160
|Thomas Shafer
|I. Smith TE MIN
|161
|Adam Aizer
|T. Davis-Price RB SF
|162
|R.J. White
|M. Hardman WR KC
|163
|Daniel Schneier
|A. Pierce WR IND
|164
|Meron Berkson
|D. Williams RB ARI
|165
|Tera Roberts
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|166
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Chark WR DET
|167
|Rob Thomas
|H. Henry TE NE
|168
|George Maselli
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|24
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|25
|T. Hill WR MIA
|4
|48
|M. Brown WR ARI
|5
|49
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|72
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|7
|73
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|8
|96
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|9
|97
|T. Lance QB SF
|10
|120
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|11
|121
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|12
|144
|E. Engram TE JAC
|13
|145
|S. Michel RB MIA
|14
|168
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|Rob Thomas
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|23
|D. Samuel WR SF
|3
|26
|J. Williams RB DEN
|4
|47
|M. Williams WR LAC
|5
|50
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|6
|71
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|7
|74
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|8
|95
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|9
|98
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|10
|119
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|11
|122
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|12
|143
|M. Mack RB HOU
|13
|146
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|14
|167
|H. Henry TE NE
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|22
|L. Fournette RB TB
|3
|27
|A. Brown WR PHI
|4
|46
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|5
|51
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|6
|70
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|7
|75
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|8
|94
|A. Lazard WR GB
|9
|99
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|10
|118
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|11
|123
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|12
|142
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|13
|147
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|14
|166
|D. Chark WR DET
|Tera Roberts
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|21
|J. Conner RB ARI
|3
|28
|M. Pittman WR IND
|4
|45
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|5
|52
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|69
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|7
|76
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|8
|93
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|9
|100
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|10
|117
|C. Olave WR NO
|11
|124
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|12
|141
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|13
|148
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|14
|165
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|N. Harris RB PIT
|2
|20
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|29
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|4
|44
|G. Kittle TE SF
|5
|53
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|6
|68
|K. Murray QB ARI
|7
|77
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|8
|92
|D. Smith WR PHI
|9
|101
|R. White RB TB
|10
|116
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|11
|125
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|12
|140
|D. Parker WR NE
|13
|149
|J. Landry WR NO
|14
|164
|D. Williams RB ARI
|Daniel Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|19
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|30
|C. Akers RB LAR
|4
|43
|D. Waller TE LV
|5
|54
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|6
|67
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|7
|78
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|8
|91
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|9
|102
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|10
|115
|N. Hines RB IND
|11
|126
|C. Watson WR GB
|12
|139
|Z. White RB LV
|13
|150
|N. Collins WR HOU
|14
|163
|A. Pierce WR IND
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|18
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|31
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|4
|42
|A. Dillon RB GB
|5
|55
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|6
|66
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|7
|79
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|8
|90
|R. Penny RB SEA
|9
|103
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|10
|114
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|11
|127
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|12
|138
|S. Moore WR KC
|13
|151
|J. Williams WR DET
|14
|162
|M. Hardman WR KC
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|2
|17
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|3
|32
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|4
|41
|D. Moore WR CAR
|5
|56
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|6
|65
|G. Davis WR BUF
|7
|80
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|8
|89
|R. Jones RB KC
|9
|104
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|10
|113
|M. Ingram RB NO
|11
|128
|K. Toney WR NYG
|12
|137
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|13
|152
|J. Fields QB CHI
|14
|161
|T. Davis-Price RB SF
|Thomas Shafer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|16
|D. Swift RB DET
|3
|33
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|40
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|57
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|6
|64
|M. Thomas WR NO
|7
|81
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|8
|88
|T. Brady QB TB
|9
|105
|R. Gage WR TB
|10
|112
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|11
|129
|D. Knox TE BUF
|12
|136
|R. Moore WR ARI
|13
|153
|J. White RB NE
|14
|160
|I. Smith TE MIN
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|15
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|3
|34
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|4
|39
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|5
|58
|D. Harris RB NE
|6
|63
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|7
|82
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|8
|87
|D. London WR ATL
|9
|106
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|10
|111
|R. Woods WR TEN
|11
|130
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|12
|135
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|13
|154
|J. Williams RB DET
|14
|159
|S. Perine RB CIN
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|14
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|35
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|38
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|59
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|6
|62
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|7
|83
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|8
|86
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|9
|107
|J. Cook RB BUF
|10
|110
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|11
|131
|D. Carr QB LV
|12
|134
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|13
|155
|J. Meyers WR NE
|14
|158
|T. Sermon RB SF
|CBS Sports Projections
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|13
|A. Kamara RB NO
|3
|36
|J. Allen QB BUF
|4
|37
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|5
|60
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|6
|61
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|7
|84
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|8
|85
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|9
|108
|T. Burks WR TEN
|10
|109
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|11
|132
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|12
|133
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|13
|156
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|14
|157
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS