In the simplest terms, the rationale behind drafting any player is hoping he out-produces everyone else available at that time. This is true whether you're choosing the first overall pick or the fourth pick in Round 9 or the last pick in the draft. Why else would you take a player?
The only reasonable answer to that question: Because you need to fill specific positions in your weekly lineup. But even when you're choosing based on roster needs, the same rationale applies: When you pick a player, you're hoping he out-produces everyone else available from that position at that time.
But that's something you already could have figured out. What you might not have thought through is how you feel about each position. How much will you stress running backs? Is this the year you're going to target receivers early? Or are you going to zag while the rest of your league zigs and lock down a tight end and a quarterback before anyone else? And can you rationalize to yourself the answers to these questions?
Look, Fantasy is supposed to be fun. This should be a fun thought exercise and not something that keeps you up at night. Besides, you need your beauty sleep. Read along and think about these strategies and how they align with what you think is best on Draft Day.
And don't forget to know exactly what the rules of your league are and how many players you can start. The strategies you'll map out in a 10-team league with one flex are a lot different than a 12-team Superflex with three receivers or a 14-team tiered-PPR with team RBs and four flex dyno-multipliers.
I just made that last one up, but it sounds fun!
NFL offenses have evolved – teams are passing more, and wide receivers have benefitted. Over the past five years, the top 12 running backs based on total PPR points averaged 16.5 points per game. Wide receivers averaged 17.0. Running backs that finished 13th through 24th in total PPR points averaged 10.7 per game while receivers averaged 13.2.
That's a lot pointing toward wide receivers carrying plenty of value. Maybe even more than running backs.
If it wasn't for the consensus panicked rush for premium running backs, Fantasy managers would probably prioritize wide receivers first. Even if you start one more receiver than a running back, there just aren't enough running backs to satisfy every Fantasy manager. And there are plenty of receivers who are start-worthy. Look at the Tiers for yourself and you'll see upward of 30 names you'd be OK with having in your lineup.
Fantasy averages back that up: In each of the past three years, there have been at least 19 wide receivers (and as many as 24!) who averaged between 13 and 15.9 PPR points per game. By comparison, no more than 12 running backs per year averaged between 13 and 15.9 PPR points per game.
Those are important numbers since only nine running backs have exceeded 16 PPR points per game in each of the past three years and no more than 12 wide receivers have gone beyond 16 PPR points per game in two of the past three years. And yeah, getting a receiver between 13 and 16 PPR points per game is pretty good; seven receivers with at most a 15.9 PPR average finished in the top 12 of Fantasy points per game in a season, including two in 2021.
You should expect to find capable receivers through Tier 6 in PPR and Tier 7 in non-PPR, which means if you really wanted to, you could skimp on the position with your first few choices and then bombard your roster with wideouts from Tier 4 in PPR/Tier 5 in non-PPR. You probably won't love how that looks after your draft, but at least you'll have the confidence in knowing that receivers tend to be the easiest positions to fill on a weekly basis off waivers.
DAVE'S FAVORITE STRATEGY AT WR: Build a gameplan around running backs and tight ends, and let wide receivers fill the gaps whenever there isn't a player at another position you really believe in. The position is deep enough that there will always be an interesting receiver available until you get really late in the draft.
Wide receiver PPR tiers (updated 8/19)
C. Kupp LAR Cooper Kupp LAR
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
J. Chase CIN Ja'Marr Chase CIN
S. Diggs BUF Stefon Diggs BUF
D. Adams LV Davante Adams LV
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
D. Samuel SF Deebo Samuel SF
T. Hill MIA Tyreek Hill MIA
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
M. Pittman IND Michael Pittman IND
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
A. Brown PHI A.J. Brown PHI
D. Moore CAR D.J. Moore CAR
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
M. Thomas NO Michael Thomas NO
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
T. Higgins CIN Tee Higgins CIN
B. Cooks HOU Brandin Cooks HOU
A. Robinson LAR Allen Robinson LAR
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
J. Waddle MIA Jaylen Waddle MIA
M. Brown ARI Marquise Brown ARI
M. Williams LAC Mike Williams LAC
D. Metcalf SEA DK Metcalf SEA
D. Mooney CHI Darnell Mooney CHI
J. Jeudy DEN Jerry Jeudy DEN
G. Davis BUF Gabriel Davis BUF
R. Bateman BAL Rashod Bateman BAL
D. Johnson PIT Diontae Johnson PIT
A. Thielen MIN Adam Thielen MIN
A. Lazard GB Allen Lazard GB
A. St. Brown DET Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
A. Cooper CLE Amari Cooper CLE
E. Moore NYJ Elijah Moore NYJ
T. Burks TEN Treylon Burks TEN
D. Smith PHI DeVonta Smith PHI
D. London ATL Drake London ATL
D. Hopkins ARI DeAndre Hopkins ARI
H. Renfrow LV Hunter Renfrow LV
B. Aiyuk SF Brandon Aiyuk SF
C. Kirk JAC Christian Kirk JAC
S. Moore KC Skyy Moore KC
K. Toney NYG Kadarius Toney NYG
R. Woods TEN Robert Woods TEN
J. Jones TB Julio Jones TB
T. Lockett SEA Tyler Lockett SEA
G. Pickens PIT George Pickens PIT
I. McKenzie BUF Isaiah McKenzie BUF
C. Olave NO Chris Olave NO
R. Gage TB Russell Gage TB
D. Parker NE DeVante Parker NE
M. Gallup DAL Michael Gallup DAL
C. Claypool PIT Chase Claypool PIT
G. Wilson NYJ Garrett Wilson NYJ
R. Moore ARI Rondale Moore ARI
W. Robinson NYG Wan'Dale Robinson NYG
N. Collins HOU Nico Collins HOU
J. Tolbert DAL Jalen Tolbert DAL
T. Boyd CIN Tyler Boyd CIN
J. Dotson WAS Jahan Dotson WAS
D. Chark DET D.J. Chark DET
J. Palmer LAC Josh Palmer LAC
K. Osborn MIN K.J. Osborn MIN
R. Doubs GB Romeo Doubs GB
Wide receiver Non-PPR tiers (updated 8/19)
C. Kupp LAR Cooper Kupp LAR
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
J. Chase CIN Ja'Marr Chase CIN
S. Diggs BUF Stefon Diggs BUF
D. Adams LV Davante Adams LV
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
D. Samuel SF Deebo Samuel SF
T. Hill MIA Tyreek Hill MIA
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
A. Brown PHI A.J. Brown PHI
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
M. Pittman IND Michael Pittman IND
D. Moore CAR D.J. Moore CAR
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
T. Higgins CIN Tee Higgins CIN
B. Cooks HOU Brandin Cooks HOU
A. Robinson LAR Allen Robinson LAR
M. Thomas NO Michael Thomas NO
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
M. Brown ARI Marquise Brown ARI
J. Waddle MIA Jaylen Waddle MIA
M. Williams LAC Mike Williams LAC
D. Metcalf SEA DK Metcalf SEA
D. Mooney CHI Darnell Mooney CHI
G. Davis BUF Gabriel Davis BUF
J. Jeudy DEN Jerry Jeudy DEN
R. Bateman BAL Rashod Bateman BAL
D. Johnson PIT Diontae Johnson PIT
A. Thielen MIN Adam Thielen MIN
A. Lazard GB Allen Lazard GB
A. Cooper CLE Amari Cooper CLE
A. St. Brown DET Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
E. Moore NYJ Elijah Moore NYJ
T. Burks TEN Treylon Burks TEN
D. Smith PHI DeVonta Smith PHI
D. London ATL Drake London ATL
D. Hopkins ARI DeAndre Hopkins ARI
B. Aiyuk SF Brandon Aiyuk SF
K. Toney NYG Kadarius Toney NYG
C. Kirk JAC Christian Kirk JAC
S. Moore KC Skyy Moore KC
T. Lockett SEA Tyler Lockett SEA
H. Renfrow LV Hunter Renfrow LV
R. Woods TEN Robert Woods TEN
J. Jones TB Julio Jones TB
G. Pickens PIT George Pickens PIT
I. McKenzie BUF Isaiah McKenzie BUF
C. Olave NO Chris Olave NO
R. Gage TB Russell Gage TB
D. Parker NE DeVante Parker NE
M. Gallup DAL Michael Gallup DAL
C. Claypool PIT Chase Claypool PIT
G. Wilson NYJ Garrett Wilson NYJ
N. Collins HOU Nico Collins HOU
J. Tolbert DAL Jalen Tolbert DAL
R. Moore ARI Rondale Moore ARI
J. Dotson WAS Jahan Dotson WAS
W. Robinson NYG Wan'Dale Robinson NYG
D. Chark DET D.J. Chark DET
R. Doubs GB Romeo Doubs GB
T. Boyd CIN Tyler Boyd CIN