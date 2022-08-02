This year, more than I can ever remember, how you view the running back position has to do with how you view upside, floor, and injury risk. That discussion starts at pick 1.01.

Jonathan Taylor led all running backs in Fantasy points in 2021 and is still just 23 years old. So it makes perfect sense why he's the consensus No. 1 overall pick. Just don't take consensus to mean undisputed. Because there are at least two backs with a claim to more upside.

For one thing, Derrick Henry outscored Taylor by 1.6 FPPG last year. And Christian McCaffrey averaged six more Fantasy points per game from 2019-2020 than Henry did in 2021. Henry will turn 29 before Taylor turns 24, and McCaffrey has only played 10 games in the past two seasons combined. It's not hard to craft an argument against either. But you need to be clear that when you do, you're making a floor argument, not an upside argument. And upside is what wins Fantasy Football leagues.

The truth is, we just aren't very good at assessing how likely an injury is to happen. Some say it's more likely for guys who had a ton of touches last year, others will say the guys who got hurt in prior years are the backs to shy away from. I say, at best it should be used as a tiebreaker, and in most instances, you'd be better off ignoring it.

So I have Henry and McCaffrey ahead of Taylor right? Not exactly. McCaffrey does project for more PPR Fantasy points in the projections below, Taylor is still technically ranked first on our rankings page. The key for me in deciding between the two is the type of league I'm in. In larger tournaments or high-stakes leagues, I prefer McCaffrey. He's on my Scott Fish Bowl roster and he's the right pick if you're swinging big. I'd use the same strategy in a home league, assuming you know more and try harder than most of the teams in your leagues. But in a standard 12-team league where six teams make the playoffs and most everyone is competitive, I do value the perceived safety of Taylor enough to rank him No. 1.

Running Back draft strategy

Once you get past 1.01, the discussion remains the same, just with different players. How scared are you of Dalvin Cook's injury history or Alvin Kamara's suspension odds? Do you shoot for the moon with young potential stars J.K. Dobbins, Travis Etienne, and Cam Akers as they work their way back from major injuries? Will Kyle Shanahan finally stick with one running back? Will Josh McDaniels let his feature back catch passes?

My general positional strategy is pretty agnostic. I have seven backs in my first round and 15 in the first two. I feel more secure when I draft a running back in the first two rounds, but I won't shy away from a start that includes a combo like Justin Jefferson and Mark Andrews. If I haven't taken a back in the first two rounds, that will probably change in Round 3, because David Montgomery is almost always there. If he's not, we may be going Zero-RB.

There are plenty of mid-range backs who are appealing this year, which really puts the dead zone to the test. If you end up drafting backs in Rounds 4-6, make them young backs, preferably with pass-catching chops and three-down upside.

Miles Sanders and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are potential starters who fall past Round 6 in some drafts; scoop them up if they do. After that point, you should be thinking almost entirely of potential upside. You need an elevator pitch as to how a back becomes a top-12 option or you need to strongly consider taking them off your draft board. As for backups, remember it's more likely for a back behind a mediocre starter to return profit than one behind a first-round pick, even if that sounds counterintuitive.

Now let's get into the sleepers, breakouts, and busts at the position:

Running Back Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 83rd RB RNK 30th PROJ PTS 175.2 SOS 12 ADP 141 There are plenty of similarities between Dameon Pierce and Tyler Allgeier, at least as sleepers. They're rookie running backs with very questionable competition for touches on bad offenses. That last part does cap their upside a little, but not in the double-digit rounds. I prefer Pierce because I like his pass-catching profile more and I am less concerned about Marlon Mack than I am Cordarrelle Patterson. Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 100th RB RNK 40th PROJ PTS 174.7 SOS 2 ADP 162 Allgeier is a bruiser who has very little chance of earning significant targets because both Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams are on the roster. But all indications are the Falcons prefer Allgeier as their early downs back which should give him instant flex appeal. Arthur Smith would love to be more run-heavy and Allgeier gives them that ability if their defense can keep them in the game. I project Allgeier for 200-plus carries and he has upside beyond that if Patterson or Williams gets hurt. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 94th RB RNK 34th PROJ PTS 139.1 SOS 27 ADP 125 Hines had a bit of a down year last year, but the Colts have spent the offseason telling anyone who will listen that he's going to bounce back. Remember, this is a back who finished RB18 in 2020 when Philip Rivers was his quarterback. Matt Ryan is far more similar to Rivers as opposed to Carson Wentz. There should be more pass attempts in Indianapolis this year and a higher percentage of them should go to the running backs. Hines has an excellent chance to finish second on the team in receptions behind Michael Pittman.

Running Back Breakouts Projections powered by Sportsline Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 20th RB RNK 13th PROJ PTS 212.8 SOS 14 ADP 20 Javonte Williams was everyone's favorite breakout before Melvin Gordon's return. And while I'm ranking Williams lower now than I was then, I'm not backing off the breakout. The Broncos' new system, much like the Packers' old system, will have more than enough room for multiple backs. While Williams will have to share, we expect him to start the year as the 1A, instead of an even split like 2021. And Gordon is 29 years old, so it's probably worth remembering that Williams scored 29.8 PPR Fantasy points in his lone game without Gordon. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 34th RB RNK 16th PROJ PTS 208.8 SOS 13 ADP 35 Cam Akers struggled mightily in his return from a torn Achilles, but considering we'd never seen a running back come back that fast, I'm not sure we should hold it against him. After a full offseason of recovery, Akers has earned rave reviews this summer and looks primed to finally take off as the team's feature back. Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel combined for 14 games with at least 16 touches last year, and Akers is more talented than either. There's true feature-back potential here on one of the best offenses in football. J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 45th RB RNK 21st PROJ PTS 209.8 SOS 25 ADP 48 As of the time I'm writing this, Dobbins is still on the PUP list, though he's expected to be ready for Week 1. His breakout may come a little later as he fully recovers from his torn ACL but once he gets going I don't expect he'll look back. Dobbins averaged 6.0 yards per carry in his rookie season and was the No. 11 back in PPR scoring over the final five weeks of the season. His upside is even higher after the increase in running back targets we saw from the Ravens backfield last year. Anything you think Nick Chubb could be, put Dobbins right there with him.

Running Back Busts Projections powered by Sportsline Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 13th RB RNK 8th PROJ PTS 301.1 SOS 18 ADP 7 I'm stretching the bust label a bit here, because I'm fine with Harris in Round 2, but I don't believe he'll live up to his ADP. For one thing, I'm not sure the Steelers' offense will be any better this year, which makes it hard to project a big efficiency or touchdown spike. And Harris will need it because he was RB8 per game in 2021 despite leading all running backs in catches. No matter what you think of Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, we should all be pretty certain they won't target their running backs as much as Ben Roethlisberger did. I project Harris for 13 fewer catches, and the floor is lower than that. Let someone else take him in Round 1. Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 38th RB RNK 20th PROJ PTS 193 SOS 11 ADP 29 One way or another, we're going to be wrong about Ezekiel Elliott. Because if he's his old self again, Round 3 is a steal. But Tony Pollard was better in just about every measurable way last year and there aren't a lot of people who have made a profit betting on a bounce-back from a 27-year-old running back. Elliott possesses both league-winning upside and lineup-crushing downside, and I don't feel comfortable spending a top-30 pick on that type of profile when he's sharing the lineup with a young talented back. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 85th RB RNK 32nd PROJ PTS 195.7 SOS 30 ADP 59 Harris' ADP would be fine in non-PPR, but would still make me nervous. It terrifies me in full PPR. Harris didn't top 11 carries once in his final five games with Rhamondre Stevenson, and Foxboro has been buzzing with positive reports about Stevenson this summer. Add in a heavy dose of Bill Belichick and you can see how this could go wrong as early as Week 1. Worse yet is Harris' lack of upside in PPR. Week 18 last year was his first game with more than two catches.

Numbers to know

4.5 -- Ezekiel Elliot has averaged 4.5 yards per touch since the start of the 2020 season. Tony Pollard has averaged 5.7 in the same stretch.

67 -- James Cook caught 67 passes in his four years at Georgia. He will cap Devin Singletary's upside if he earns a role.

134 -- Rashaad Penny averaged 134 rushing yards per game in his final five games of 2021. He has league-winning upside if he can stay healthy.

0 -- Miles Sanders did not score a rushing touchdown last year despite the fact that the Eagles led the NFL with 25 rushing touchdowns.

26 -- Aaron Jones saw 26 targets in four games without Davante Adams in 2019. He's a dark horse to lead running backs in catches this year.

27 -- Current Giants' running backs not named Saquon Barkley combined for 27 carries in the NFL last year.

18.3 -- Cardinals' running backs have averaged 18.3 touchdowns per year over the past three seasons.

309 -- The Texans have 309 running back opportunities to replace from last year., the second-most in the league.

146 -- Falcons' running backs led the NFL with 146 targets last year.

Zero-RB targets

I'll update this list as ADP solidifies, but for now, there is no shortage of running backs available if you want to focus on quarterback and pass catchers in the first five-plus rounds. I tried to include a good mix of floor and upside guys because I would like to have some pass-catching backs to start while I wait for the backups to gain jobs. For this version, I'm using Fantasy Pros PPR ADP. For the most part, the suggested round is a round earlier than the player is actually being drafted. You can't be too cute getting your guys at running back if you punt on the early rounds.

Round 6 - Miles Sanders, Kareem Hunt, Tony Pollard

Round 7 - Chase Edmonds, Kenneth Walker

Round 8 - Michael Carter, Rhamondre Stevenson

Round 9 - James Cook, Nyheim Hines

Round 10 - Dameon Pierce, Tyler Allgeier, Alexander Mattison

Round 11 - Mark Ingram, Isaiah Spiller

Round 12 or later - Khalil Herbert, Rachaad White, Kenneth Gainwell, D'Onta Foreman, Marlon Mack

Handcuff rankings

Below are the top 10 PPR handcuffs to draft on Draft Day. Obviously, Kareem Hunt is much more than a handcuff, but the reason he's on this list, and not someone like Giovani Bernard is the fact that Hunt could be a league-winner in the event Nick Chubb gets hurt. Bernard's role wouldn't likely change. So, while Hunt can be a flex in a PPR league even without an injury, he's also the No. 1 handcuff. I don't traditionally draft handcuffs to my starters, but I don't mind taking someone else's. Also, if you're in a non-PPR league, guys like Trey Sermon, A.J. Dillon, and Gus Edwards deserve a boost.

1. Kareem Hunt

2. A.J. Dillon

3. Tony Pollard

4. Kenneth Walker

5. Rhamondre Stevenson

6. Melvin Gordon

7. Michael Carter

8. Mark Ingram

9. Alexander Mattison

10. Khalil Herbert

Tiers

Projections