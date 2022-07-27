chris-godwin-1400-us.jpg
Tuesday was a big news day as every NFL team reported for the start of training camp. Among the headlines were Joe Burrow having surgery to remove his appendix, Chris Carson (neck) retiring and Clyde Edwards-Helaire being placed on the active/PUP list with an undisclosed injury.

But the biggest news came from Tampa Bay where the Buccaneers signed free agent receiver Julio Jones, along with Chris Godwin (ACL) avoiding the PUP list. This is great for Tom Brady, who has the chance to repeat as a top five Fantasy quarterback again this year, but leaves us with questions in the receiving corps.

We held our latest 12-team, PPR mock draft prior to the moves in Tampa Bay, and Mike Evans went in Round 2 at No. 18 overall as the No. 7 receiver off the board. I had Evans in that range prior to Tuesday, but now he's my No. 9 receiver. And I dropped him down to the end of Round 2 with Godwin healthy and Jones now on the roster.

Evans should still be considered the No. 1 PPR receiver in Tampa Bay, at least until Godwin proves he's 100 percent. Godwin was drafted in Round 4 here, and I like him in this spot. He went after Diontae Johnson and Terry McLaurin, but I would rather have Godwin now with the hope he's fine for Week 1. Godwin should still lead Tampa Bay in targets and receptions.

Russell Gage gets the biggest downgrade among the Buccaneers receivers because he's no longer in line for a big role. He could still be a valuable weapon for Brady, especially if Godwin is limited, or Gage could fall behind Jones on the depth chart.

Gage was drafted in Round 7 here, but the earliest I would draft him now is Round 9. Jones went undrafted in this mock, but he should also be a Round 9 selection. It's exciting that he signed with Tampa Bay to play with Brady, but Jones is 33 and struggled to stay healthy in Tennessee last season. He could be washed up, but he could also go through the Buccaneers car wash and revive his career -- for at least 2022.

Brady went in Round 8 as the No. 8 quarterback off the board, but he should rise a spot or two. He should remain a tremendous bargain given his upside.

I drafted Russell Wilson ahead of Brady in Round 8, but I moved Brady ahead of Wilson in my rankings following Tuesday's news. Brady, with his robust receiving corps, has the chance for 5,000-plus passing yards and 40-plus touchdowns again like he did last season, and I don't know if Wilson has that upside.

I had the No. 12 overall selection in this draft, and I started my team with Stefon Diggs and D'Andre Swift. I followed that up with Cam Akers and Brandin Cooks, and I was thrilled with these first four picks.

I targeted receivers next with Darnell Mooney and Rashod Bateman, and those are two of my favorite breakout candidates. Having locked up my starting running backs, receivers and flex through Round 6, it was easy to focus on players with upside for the rest of my draft, especially after selecting Wilson and Zach Ertz (Round 10) to cover quarterback and tight end.

The majority of my final picks were on running backs with high upside, including Chase Edmonds (Round 7), Rhamondre Stevenson (Round 9), Tyrion Davis-Price (Round 11), Darrell Henderson (Round 12) and Brian Robinson (Round 14). My biggest flaw was not getting more depth at receiver -- with only Jakobi Meyers (Round 13) behind Diggs, Cooks, Mooney and Bateman -- but I still love the construction of this roster in PPR.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Dave Richard J. Taylor RB IND
2 Tera Roberts A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 Dan Schneier C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 Chris Towers C. Kupp WR LAR
5 Meron Berkson D. Henry RB TEN
6 Adam Aizer J. Mixon RB CIN
7 Thomas Shafer D. Cook RB MIN
8 Jack Capotorto J. Jefferson WR MIN
9 George Maselli T. Kelce TE KC
10 Frank Stampfl J. Chase WR CIN
11 Rob Thomas N. Harris RB PIT
12 Jamey Eisenberg S. Diggs WR BUF
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jamey Eisenberg D. Swift RB DET
14 Rob Thomas D. Adams WR LV
15 Frank Stampfl A. Jones RB GB
16 George Maselli C. Lamb WR DAL
17 Jack Capotorto A. Kamara RB NO
18 Thomas Shafer M. Evans WR TB
19 Adam Aizer L. Fournette RB TB
20 Meron Berkson S. Barkley RB NYG
21 Chris Towers D. Samuel WR SF
22 Dan Schneier K. Allen WR LAC
23 Tera Roberts T. Hill WR MIA
24 Dave Richard N. Chubb RB CLE
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Dave Richard A. Brown WR PHI
26 Tera Roberts D. Moore WR CAR
27 Dan Schneier M. Andrews TE BAL
28 Chris Towers J. Williams RB DEN
29 Meron Berkson M. Pittman WR IND
30 Adam Aizer T. Higgins WR CIN
31 Thomas Shafer D. Montgomery RB CHI
32 Jack Capotorto J. Conner RB ARI
33 George Maselli E. Elliott RB DAL
34 Frank Stampfl K. Pitts TE ATL
35 Rob Thomas J. Waddle WR MIA
36 Jamey Eisenberg C. Akers RB LAR
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jamey Eisenberg B. Cooks WR HOU
38 Rob Thomas D. Johnson WR PIT
39 Frank Stampfl T. McLaurin WR WAS
40 George Maselli B. Hall RB NYJ
41 Jack Capotorto C. Godwin WR TB
42 Thomas Shafer D. Waller TE LV
43 Adam Aizer J. Allen QB BUF
44 Meron Berkson G. Kittle TE SF
45 Chris Towers M. Williams WR LAC
46 Dan Schneier A. Robinson WR LAR
47 Tera Roberts C. Sutton WR DEN
48 Dave Richard M. Brown WR ARI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Dave Richard J. Herbert QB LAC
50 Tera Roberts A. Gibson RB WAS
51 Dan Schneier J. Jeudy WR DEN
52 Chris Towers P. Mahomes QB KC
53 Meron Berkson D. Metcalf WR SEA
54 Adam Aizer J. Dobbins RB BAL
55 Thomas Shafer L. Jackson QB BAL
56 Jack Capotorto G. Davis WR BUF
57 George Maselli A. Dillon RB GB
58 Frank Stampfl T. Etienne RB JAC
59 Rob Thomas J. Jacobs RB LV
60 Jamey Eisenberg D. Mooney WR CHI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jamey Eisenberg R. Bateman WR BAL
62 Rob Thomas D. Schultz TE DAL
63 Frank Stampfl J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
64 George Maselli J. Hurts QB PHI
65 Jack Capotorto M. Thomas WR NO
66 Thomas Shafer A. Thielen WR MIN
67 Adam Aizer E. Moore WR NYJ
68 Meron Berkson A. Cooper WR CLE
69 Chris Towers D. London WR ATL
70 Dan Schneier A. Lazard WR GB
71 Tera Roberts D. Hopkins WR ARI
72 Dave Richard E. Mitchell RB SF
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Dave Richard T. Burks WR TEN
74 Tera Roberts K. Murray QB ARI
75 Dan Schneier C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
76 Chris Towers A. St. Brown WR DET
77 Meron Berkson M. Sanders RB PHI
78 Adam Aizer K. Hunt RB CLE
79 Thomas Shafer R. Gage WR TB
80 Jack Capotorto D. Goedert TE PHI
81 George Maselli T. Lockett WR SEA
82 Frank Stampfl D. Smith WR PHI
83 Rob Thomas T. Pollard RB DAL
84 Jamey Eisenberg C. Edmonds RB MIA
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jamey Eisenberg R. Wilson QB DEN
86 Rob Thomas C. Kirk WR JAC
87 Frank Stampfl T. Brady QB TB
88 George Maselli D. Singletary RB BUF
89 Jack Capotorto G. Wilson WR NYJ
90 Thomas Shafer C. Patterson RB ATL
91 Adam Aizer C. Olave WR NO
92 Meron Berkson H. Renfrow WR LV
93 Chris Towers T. Hockenson TE DET
94 Dan Schneier S. Moore WR KC
95 Tera Roberts R. Woods WR TEN
96 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Dave Richard J. Cook RB BUF
98 Tera Roberts K. Walker III RB SEA
99 Dan Schneier J. Burrow QB CIN
100 Chris Towers R. Penny RB SEA
101 Meron Berkson R. Jones RB KC
102 Adam Aizer K. Toney WR NYG
103 Thomas Shafer D. Pierce RB HOU
104 Jack Capotorto B. Aiyuk WR SF
105 George Maselli C. Claypool WR PIT
106 Frank Stampfl T. Patrick WR DEN
107 Rob Thomas J. Robinson RB JAC
108 Jamey Eisenberg R. Stevenson RB NE
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Ertz TE ARI
110 Rob Thomas D. Prescott QB DAL
111 Frank Stampfl M. Gordon RB DEN
112 George Maselli D. Parker WR NE
113 Jack Capotorto M. Gallup WR DAL
114 Thomas Shafer A. Mattison RB MIN
115 Adam Aizer C. Kmet TE CHI
116 Meron Berkson M. Stafford QB LAR
117 Chris Towers T. Allgeier RB ATL
118 Dan Schneier N. Hines RB IND
119 Tera Roberts P. Freiermuth TE PIT
120 Dave Richard C. Watson WR GB
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Dave Richard T. Lance QB SF
122 Tera Roberts R. White RB TB
123 Dan Schneier K. Gainwell RB PHI
124 Chris Towers J. Williams WR DET
125 Meron Berkson J. Dotson WR WAS
126 Adam Aizer M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
127 Thomas Shafer D. Knox TE BUF
128 Jack Capotorto A. Rodgers QB GB
129 George Maselli M. Carter RB NYJ
130 Frank Stampfl I. Spiller RB LAC
131 Rob Thomas T. Boyd WR CIN
132 Jamey Eisenberg T. Davis-Price RB SF
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jamey Eisenberg D. Henderson RB LAR
134 Rob Thomas M. Gesicki TE MIA
135 Frank Stampfl K. Golladay WR NYG
136 George Maselli J. Landry WR NO
137 Jack Capotorto J. McKissic RB WAS
138 Thomas Shafer R. Moore WR ARI
139 Adam Aizer K. Herbert RB CHI
140 Meron Berkson D. Carr QB LV
141 Chris Towers G. Edwards RB BAL
142 Dan Schneier J. Palmer WR LAC
143 Tera Roberts N. Collins WR HOU
144 Dave Richard D. Chark WR DET
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Dave Richard J. Tolbert WR DAL
146 Tera Roberts D. Foreman RB CAR
147 Dan Schneier K. Osborn WR MIN
148 Chris Towers R. Mostert RB MIA
149 Meron Berkson M. Hardman WR KC
150 Adam Aizer V. Jefferson WR LAR
151 Thomas Shafer K. Cousins QB MIN
152 Jack Capotorto N. Fant TE SEA
153 George Maselli S. Michel RB MIA
154 Frank Stampfl M. Ingram RB NO
155 Rob Thomas D. Williams RB ARI
156 Jamey Eisenberg J. Meyers WR NE
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jamey Eisenberg B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
158 Rob Thomas D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
159 Frank Stampfl R. Anderson WR CAR
160 George Maselli T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
161 Jack Capotorto G. Everett TE LAC
162 Thomas Shafer G. Pickens WR PIT
163 Adam Aizer J. Fields QB CHI
164 Meron Berkson M. Mack RB HOU
165 Chris Towers A. Pierce WR IND
166 Dan Schneier I. Smith TE MIN
167 Tera Roberts J. Crowder WR BUF
168 Dave Richard K. Rudolph TE NYG
Team by Team
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Taylor RB IND
2 24 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 25 A. Brown WR PHI
4 48 M. Brown WR ARI
5 49 J. Herbert QB LAC
6 72 E. Mitchell RB SF
7 73 T. Burks WR TEN
8 96 D. Harris RB NE
9 97 J. Cook RB BUF
10 120 C. Watson WR GB
11 121 T. Lance QB SF
12 144 D. Chark WR DET
13 145 J. Tolbert WR DAL
14 168 K. Rudolph TE NYG
Tera Roberts
Rd Pk Player
1 2 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 23 T. Hill WR MIA
3 26 D. Moore WR CAR
4 47 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 50 A. Gibson RB WAS
6 71 D. Hopkins WR ARI
7 74 K. Murray QB ARI
8 95 R. Woods WR TEN
9 98 K. Walker III RB SEA
10 119 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
11 122 R. White RB TB
12 143 N. Collins WR HOU
13 146 D. Foreman RB CAR
14 167 J. Crowder WR BUF
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 22 K. Allen WR LAC
3 27 M. Andrews TE BAL
4 46 A. Robinson WR LAR
5 51 J. Jeudy WR DEN
6 70 A. Lazard WR GB
7 75 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
8 94 S. Moore WR KC
9 99 J. Burrow QB CIN
10 118 N. Hines RB IND
11 123 K. Gainwell RB PHI
12 142 J. Palmer WR LAC
13 147 K. Osborn WR MIN
14 166 I. Smith TE MIN
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 21 D. Samuel WR SF
3 28 J. Williams RB DEN
4 45 M. Williams WR LAC
5 52 P. Mahomes QB KC
6 69 D. London WR ATL
7 76 A. St. Brown WR DET
8 93 T. Hockenson TE DET
9 100 R. Penny RB SEA
10 117 T. Allgeier RB ATL
11 124 J. Williams WR DET
12 141 G. Edwards RB BAL
13 148 R. Mostert RB MIA
14 165 A. Pierce WR IND
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Henry RB TEN
2 20 S. Barkley RB NYG
3 29 M. Pittman WR IND
4 44 G. Kittle TE SF
5 53 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 68 A. Cooper WR CLE
7 77 M. Sanders RB PHI
8 92 H. Renfrow WR LV
9 101 R. Jones RB KC
10 116 M. Stafford QB LAR
11 125 J. Dotson WR WAS
12 140 D. Carr QB LV
13 149 M. Hardman WR KC
14 164 M. Mack RB HOU
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 19 L. Fournette RB TB
3 30 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 43 J. Allen QB BUF
5 54 J. Dobbins RB BAL
6 67 E. Moore WR NYJ
7 78 K. Hunt RB CLE
8 91 C. Olave WR NO
9 102 K. Toney WR NYG
10 115 C. Kmet TE CHI
11 126 M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
12 139 K. Herbert RB CHI
13 150 V. Jefferson WR LAR
14 163 J. Fields QB CHI
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Cook RB MIN
2 18 M. Evans WR TB
3 31 D. Montgomery RB CHI
4 42 D. Waller TE LV
5 55 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 66 A. Thielen WR MIN
7 79 R. Gage WR TB
8 90 C. Patterson RB ATL
9 103 D. Pierce RB HOU
10 114 A. Mattison RB MIN
11 127 D. Knox TE BUF
12 138 R. Moore WR ARI
13 151 K. Cousins QB MIN
14 162 G. Pickens WR PIT
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 17 A. Kamara RB NO
3 32 J. Conner RB ARI
4 41 C. Godwin WR TB
5 56 G. Davis WR BUF
6 65 M. Thomas WR NO
7 80 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 89 G. Wilson WR NYJ
9 104 B. Aiyuk WR SF
10 113 M. Gallup WR DAL
11 128 A. Rodgers QB GB
12 137 J. McKissic RB WAS
13 152 N. Fant TE SEA
14 161 G. Everett TE LAC
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 9 T. Kelce TE KC
2 16 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 33 E. Elliott RB DAL
4 40 B. Hall RB NYJ
5 57 A. Dillon RB GB
6 64 J. Hurts QB PHI
7 81 T. Lockett WR SEA
8 88 D. Singletary RB BUF
9 105 C. Claypool WR PIT
10 112 D. Parker WR NE
11 129 M. Carter RB NYJ
12 136 J. Landry WR NO
13 153 S. Michel RB MIA
14 160 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Chase WR CIN
2 15 A. Jones RB GB
3 34 K. Pitts TE ATL
4 39 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 58 T. Etienne RB JAC
6 63 J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
7 82 D. Smith WR PHI
8 87 T. Brady QB TB
9 106 T. Patrick WR DEN
10 111 M. Gordon RB DEN
11 130 I. Spiller RB LAC
12 135 K. Golladay WR NYG
13 154 M. Ingram RB NO
14 159 R. Anderson WR CAR
Rob Thomas
Rd Pk Player
1 11 N. Harris RB PIT
2 14 D. Adams WR LV
3 35 J. Waddle WR MIA
4 38 D. Johnson WR PIT
5 59 J. Jacobs RB LV
6 62 D. Schultz TE DAL
7 83 T. Pollard RB DAL
8 86 C. Kirk WR JAC
9 107 J. Robinson RB JAC
10 110 D. Prescott QB DAL
11 131 T. Boyd WR CIN
12 134 M. Gesicki TE MIA
13 155 D. Williams RB ARI
14 158 D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 12 S. Diggs WR BUF
2 13 D. Swift RB DET
3 36 C. Akers RB LAR
4 37 B. Cooks WR HOU
5 60 D. Mooney WR CHI
6 61 R. Bateman WR BAL
7 84 C. Edmonds RB MIA
8 85 R. Wilson QB DEN
9 108 R. Stevenson RB NE
10 109 Z. Ertz TE ARI
11 132 T. Davis-Price RB SF
12 133 D. Henderson RB LAR
13 156 J. Meyers WR NE
14 157 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS