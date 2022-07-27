Tuesday was a big news day as every NFL team reported for the start of training camp. Among the headlines were Joe Burrow having surgery to remove his appendix, Chris Carson (neck) retiring and Clyde Edwards-Helaire being placed on the active/PUP list with an undisclosed injury.
But the biggest news came from Tampa Bay where the Buccaneers signed free agent receiver Julio Jones, along with Chris Godwin (ACL) avoiding the PUP list. This is great for Tom Brady, who has the chance to repeat as a top five Fantasy quarterback again this year, but leaves us with questions in the receiving corps.
We held our latest 12-team, PPR mock draft prior to the moves in Tampa Bay, and Mike Evans went in Round 2 at No. 18 overall as the No. 7 receiver off the board. I had Evans in that range prior to Tuesday, but now he's my No. 9 receiver. And I dropped him down to the end of Round 2 with Godwin healthy and Jones now on the roster.
Evans should still be considered the No. 1 PPR receiver in Tampa Bay, at least until Godwin proves he's 100 percent. Godwin was drafted in Round 4 here, and I like him in this spot. He went after Diontae Johnson and Terry McLaurin, but I would rather have Godwin now with the hope he's fine for Week 1. Godwin should still lead Tampa Bay in targets and receptions.
Russell Gage gets the biggest downgrade among the Buccaneers receivers because he's no longer in line for a big role. He could still be a valuable weapon for Brady, especially if Godwin is limited, or Gage could fall behind Jones on the depth chart.
Gage was drafted in Round 7 here, but the earliest I would draft him now is Round 9. Jones went undrafted in this mock, but he should also be a Round 9 selection. It's exciting that he signed with Tampa Bay to play with Brady, but Jones is 33 and struggled to stay healthy in Tennessee last season. He could be washed up, but he could also go through the Buccaneers car wash and revive his career -- for at least 2022.
Brady went in Round 8 as the No. 8 quarterback off the board, but he should rise a spot or two. He should remain a tremendous bargain given his upside.
I drafted Russell Wilson ahead of Brady in Round 8, but I moved Brady ahead of Wilson in my rankings following Tuesday's news. Brady, with his robust receiving corps, has the chance for 5,000-plus passing yards and 40-plus touchdowns again like he did last season, and I don't know if Wilson has that upside.
I had the No. 12 overall selection in this draft, and I started my team with Stefon Diggs and D'Andre Swift. I followed that up with Cam Akers and Brandin Cooks, and I was thrilled with these first four picks.
I targeted receivers next with Darnell Mooney and Rashod Bateman, and those are two of my favorite breakout candidates. Having locked up my starting running backs, receivers and flex through Round 6, it was easy to focus on players with upside for the rest of my draft, especially after selecting Wilson and Zach Ertz (Round 10) to cover quarterback and tight end.
The majority of my final picks were on running backs with high upside, including Chase Edmonds (Round 7), Rhamondre Stevenson (Round 9), Tyrion Davis-Price (Round 11), Darrell Henderson (Round 12) and Brian Robinson (Round 14). My biggest flaw was not getting more depth at receiver -- with only Jakobi Meyers (Round 13) behind Diggs, Cooks, Mooney and Bateman -- but I still love the construction of this roster in PPR.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Tera Roberts, FFT Podcast Contributor
3. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
4. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
7. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
8. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
9. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
10. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host
11. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Dave Richard
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|Tera Roberts
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|3
|Dan Schneier
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|Chris Towers
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|Meron Berkson
|D. Henry RB TEN
|6
|Adam Aizer
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|7
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Cook RB MIN
|8
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|9
|George Maselli
|T. Kelce TE KC
|10
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Chase WR CIN
|11
|Rob Thomas
|N. Harris RB PIT
|12
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Swift RB DET
|14
|Rob Thomas
|D. Adams WR LV
|15
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Jones RB GB
|16
|George Maselli
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|17
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Kamara RB NO
|18
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Evans WR TB
|19
|Adam Aizer
|L. Fournette RB TB
|20
|Meron Berkson
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|21
|Chris Towers
|D. Samuel WR SF
|22
|Dan Schneier
|K. Allen WR LAC
|23
|Tera Roberts
|T. Hill WR MIA
|24
|Dave Richard
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Dave Richard
|A. Brown WR PHI
|26
|Tera Roberts
|D. Moore WR CAR
|27
|Dan Schneier
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|28
|Chris Towers
|J. Williams RB DEN
|29
|Meron Berkson
|M. Pittman WR IND
|30
|Adam Aizer
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|31
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|32
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Conner RB ARI
|33
|George Maselli
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|34
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|35
|Rob Thomas
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|36
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Akers RB LAR
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|38
|Rob Thomas
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|39
|Frank Stampfl
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|40
|George Maselli
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|41
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Godwin WR TB
|42
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Waller TE LV
|43
|Adam Aizer
|J. Allen QB BUF
|44
|Meron Berkson
|G. Kittle TE SF
|45
|Chris Towers
|M. Williams WR LAC
|46
|Dan Schneier
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|47
|Tera Roberts
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|48
|Dave Richard
|M. Brown WR ARI
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Dave Richard
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|50
|Tera Roberts
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|51
|Dan Schneier
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|52
|Chris Towers
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|53
|Meron Berkson
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|54
|Adam Aizer
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|55
|Thomas Shafer
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|56
|Jack Capotorto
|G. Davis WR BUF
|57
|George Maselli
|A. Dillon RB GB
|58
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|59
|Rob Thomas
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|60
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|62
|Rob Thomas
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|63
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|64
|George Maselli
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|65
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Thomas WR NO
|66
|Thomas Shafer
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|67
|Adam Aizer
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|68
|Meron Berkson
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|69
|Chris Towers
|D. London WR ATL
|70
|Dan Schneier
|A. Lazard WR GB
|71
|Tera Roberts
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|72
|Dave Richard
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Dave Richard
|T. Burks WR TEN
|74
|Tera Roberts
|K. Murray QB ARI
|75
|Dan Schneier
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|76
|Chris Towers
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|77
|Meron Berkson
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|78
|Adam Aizer
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|79
|Thomas Shafer
|R. Gage WR TB
|80
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|81
|George Maselli
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|82
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Smith WR PHI
|83
|Rob Thomas
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|84
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|86
|Rob Thomas
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|87
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Brady QB TB
|88
|George Maselli
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|89
|Jack Capotorto
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|90
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|91
|Adam Aizer
|C. Olave WR NO
|92
|Meron Berkson
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|93
|Chris Towers
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|94
|Dan Schneier
|S. Moore WR KC
|95
|Tera Roberts
|R. Woods WR TEN
|96
|Dave Richard
|D. Harris RB NE
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Dave Richard
|J. Cook RB BUF
|98
|Tera Roberts
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|99
|Dan Schneier
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|100
|Chris Towers
|R. Penny RB SEA
|101
|Meron Berkson
|R. Jones RB KC
|102
|Adam Aizer
|K. Toney WR NYG
|103
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|104
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|105
|George Maselli
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|106
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|107
|Rob Thomas
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|108
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|110
|Rob Thomas
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|111
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|112
|George Maselli
|D. Parker WR NE
|113
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|114
|Thomas Shafer
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|115
|Adam Aizer
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|116
|Meron Berkson
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|117
|Chris Towers
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|118
|Dan Schneier
|N. Hines RB IND
|119
|Tera Roberts
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|120
|Dave Richard
|C. Watson WR GB
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Dave Richard
|T. Lance QB SF
|122
|Tera Roberts
|R. White RB TB
|123
|Dan Schneier
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|124
|Chris Towers
|J. Williams WR DET
|125
|Meron Berkson
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|126
|Adam Aizer
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|127
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Knox TE BUF
|128
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|129
|George Maselli
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|130
|Frank Stampfl
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|131
|Rob Thomas
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|132
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Davis-Price RB SF
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|134
|Rob Thomas
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|135
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|136
|George Maselli
|J. Landry WR NO
|137
|Jack Capotorto
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|138
|Thomas Shafer
|R. Moore WR ARI
|139
|Adam Aizer
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|140
|Meron Berkson
|D. Carr QB LV
|141
|Chris Towers
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|142
|Dan Schneier
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|143
|Tera Roberts
|N. Collins WR HOU
|144
|Dave Richard
|D. Chark WR DET
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Dave Richard
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|146
|Tera Roberts
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|147
|Dan Schneier
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|148
|Chris Towers
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|149
|Meron Berkson
|M. Hardman WR KC
|150
|Adam Aizer
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|151
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|152
|Jack Capotorto
|N. Fant TE SEA
|153
|George Maselli
|S. Michel RB MIA
|154
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Ingram RB NO
|155
|Rob Thomas
|D. Williams RB ARI
|156
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Meyers WR NE
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|158
|Rob Thomas
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|159
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|160
|George Maselli
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|161
|Jack Capotorto
|G. Everett TE LAC
|162
|Thomas Shafer
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|163
|Adam Aizer
|J. Fields QB CHI
|164
|Meron Berkson
|M. Mack RB HOU
|165
|Chris Towers
|A. Pierce WR IND
|166
|Dan Schneier
|I. Smith TE MIN
|167
|Tera Roberts
|J. Crowder WR BUF
|168
|Dave Richard
|K. Rudolph TE NYG
