We've been here all through the offseason to help you get ready for your Fantasy football draft, with rankings, daily newsletters, injury reports, multiple mock drafts a week and so much more that you can find on CBSSports.com/Fantasy and the Fantasy Football Today podcast and newsletter, but we can't be with you in your draft room. Sorry, we're busy!

But now you can have the next best thing.

Introducing the Fantasy Football Today Draft Guide (updated 8/25). Take our advice into the draft room with you with a downloadable, printable draft kit with everything you need for Draft Day in one convenient piece. You'll find our expert top-200 rankings, tiers, salary cap values, position-by-position values and rankings, and more! And the best part of all -- it is fully printable for your big day. Print out our guide and you'll have rankings, values for salary cap, a team tracker or salary cap tracker so you can keep up with who has been drafted, who is left, and how your roster is shaking out!

All you have to do is put in your email address in the box below.

Fantasy Football Draft Kit Your ultimate football draft guide Dominate your Fantasy Football draft with our free printable Draft Kit, which gives you must-have top-200 rankings for PPR, half-PPR and non-PPR leagues, plus see the top ranked players at every position. Get average draft position data for every ranked player to help strategize before Draft Day, and keep track of your roster with our lineup builder for both snake and salary cap formats. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Draft Kit" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

It's the next best thing to having the Fantasy Football Today crew join you on Draft Day. Here's a sneak peek of what you're getting, including ...

Cheat sheets and rankings for PPR, Non-PPR, and .5 PPR scoring:

Position by position rankings and salary cap values:

Plus Draft Day worksheets to fill out your roster as you go, salary cap values, a salary cap tracker and more.

Again, to get this exclusive draft guide from the Fantasy Football Today experts, all you have to do is sign up with your email below.