Finalizing your 2022 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups means choosing between stars like Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who will play on Wild Card Weekend, and players who earned a bye like Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. The longer a player remains in your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, the more points they'll score, so it could pay to roster Rodgers, Davante Adams, Derrick Henry, or Aaron Jones on Wild Card Weekend even though they won't generate any points this week.

Which players should be part of your NFL Playoff Challenge strategy for Wild Card Weekend 2022? Which players should you avoid when crafting your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups? Before you lock in your 2022 NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments last season.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 2022 NFL Playoff Challenge and locked in his top Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for Wild Card Weekend

One of McClure's top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for Wild Card Weekend: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The former NFL MVP is coming off a strong showing in the regular season finale, completing 27-of-44 pass attempts for 270 yards, and two touchdowns in last week's win over the Broncos.

Mahomes has now thrown two or more touchdown passes in his last five games, which includes a dominant performance against the Steelers on Dec. 26. Mahomes completed 76.7 percent of his passes in Kansas City's blowout victory over Pittsburgh, finishing with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes has also been stellar at Arrowhead Stadium in recent weeks, combining for over 500 yards and five touchdowns in his last two games at home.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes rostering Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who finished the regular season with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Kupp led the league in each of those categories and has eclipsed 95 receiving yards in 12 consecutive games.

Kupp also had plenty of success against the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles' opponent on Monday, this season. In L.A.'s 30-23 victory over Arizona on Dec. 13, Kupp recorded 13 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown. Lock him in your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and look for a big return on Wild Card Weekend.

How to build 2022 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers on NFL Wild Card Weekend because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge or going home with nothing. You can see who it is over at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal 2022 NFL Playoff Challenge lineup for Wild Card Weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineup for the NFL Playoff Challenge, all from a daily Fantasy expert with nearly $2 million in winnings, and find out.