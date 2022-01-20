Positioning your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups to score big means knowing which players will be the most effective in their matchups. San Francisco running back Elijah Mitchell ran for 96 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys in the 49ers' wild card win last weekend. San Francisco plays the Packers in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs on Saturday, and Green Bay allowed 499 total rushing yards from Weeks 14 to 16. Over the last two weeks, the Packers held the Vikings and Lions to just 126 combined yards on the ground, but who can you trust in your NFL Playoff Challenge strategy?

Will Mitchell break off another top rushing performance on Saturday for those who include him in their NFL Playoff Challenge 2022 lineups? Which other players are poised to step up and do the same at other positions? Before you lock in your 2022 NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments last season.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the divisional round

One of McClure's top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the divisional round: Titans running back Derrick Henry. Even though he has been the league's most dominant runner in recent seasons, there is risk with him this week while he makes his return to action for the first time since Week 8.

In six career playoff games, Henry has run for 670 yards on 136 carries and scored three touchdowns. In a loss against Cincinnati during the regular season last year, he turned 18 carries into 112 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals have allowed the eighth-most open-field yards per rush and 1.23 second-level yards per attempt, which is the 12th-highest mark in the league. Henry, who isn't often brought down upon first contact, should have no trouble providing a major boost to NFL Playoff Challenge rosters.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes rostering Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. He caught five of seven targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Monday's victory over the Cardinals. The game got out of hand quickly with Los Angeles jumping out to a 28-0 lead, which handcuffed Kupp's production.

Kupp is expected to be more involved in the Rams' offensive game plan against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Tampa Bay's passing defense finished the regular season ranked 21st in the NFL, allowing 238.9 yards per game on average. Kupp also torched the Buccaneers in September, finishing with nine receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

How to build 2022 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

