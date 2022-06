The 49ers defense was a borderline top-12 unit last year depending on your scoring system. The unit surrendered the fourth-fewest yards per play and was tied for the fifth-most sacks, but its turnover rate was below average. The addition of Charvarius Ward should help a secondary that struggled mightily last year and Kerry Hyder should help fill the void left by Arden Key. We rank the 49ers as a top-10 defense entering 2022, you should draft them in one of the final two rounds.