Brown is going to be a popular pick, but will the change of scenery to Philadelphia truly make him a No. 1 Fantasy receiver? Last year's Eagles team made a playoff run thanks to its run game, passing the ball a league-low 41% of the time from Week 8 through the end of the regular season. Trading for and giving a boatload of dough to Brown surely doesn't suggest more running is in store for the Eagles, but even if they tip the scales in favor of the pass, questions about Jalen Hurts' accuracy will keep Brown's upside capped. Hurts ranked 17th, 16th and 29th in adjusted completion rate on short, intermediate and deep throws last year, according to Pro Football Focus. By comparison, Brown's former quarterback Ryan Tannehill ranked first, 13th and 23rd. Brown also had a massive target share with the Titans, something that isn't guaranteed with the Eagles considering he'll share looks with DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. Also, Brown has finished as a top-24 Fantasy receiver on a per-game basis once in the past three seasons, and he's missed time with injuries in both 2020 and 2021. It's possible Hurts' accuracy improves and the Eagles give Brown as many receptions as he can handle, but no one should draft him with those expectations. If you're playing it safe, Brown should get drafted as a must-start receiver in Round 3, perhaps closer to the middle of the round and not the beginning.