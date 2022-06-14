Jones was selected as a borderline first-round pick in Fantasy drafts last summer and through the first four games only four RBs outscored him in PPR leagues. Ultimately, Jones would cede touches to talent backup AJ Dillon and he finished the 2021 season with just the 22nd-most touches per game and the 13th-most Fantasy points per game (PPR). Jones' role in the passing game gives him a nice floor, but he'll need to have an even more expanded role as a receiver and in the red zone -- possibly picking up some of Davante Adams' vacated touches -- to break through again as a top-five runner like he did in 2019 and 2020. Get ready to take him in Round 2.