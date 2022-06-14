Do back-to-back NFL MVPs get taken outside of the top 12 at their position very often? The answer is no, but that's the scope of what Aaron Rodgers' Fantasy value is following an offseason that saw him lose his favorite target in Davante Adams. Without him, the Packers are left with a number of young receivers (Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers) and some old vets too (Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb). Rodgers has not seen any notable decline in his ability, and the Packers have continued to revamp and replenish his offensive line, but it'll take a small leap to count on him for big numbers when his passing game lacks experience and proven explosiveness. Other quarterbacks offer way more in terms of rushing ability and receiver talent. While this means you should expect Rodgers to fall on Draft Day, you should also consider him a terrific value as a start-worthy quarterback you can find after the likes of Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott are gone. We'd take him after Round 8 in one-QB leagues but definitely settle for him toward the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3 in two-QB and Superflex formats.