Thielen won't be the most popular receiver on Draft Day, but an undeniable red-zone connection with Kirk Cousins and a track record of being a good-hands man keeps him in the conversation as a top-30 receiver. Touchdowns and a high catch rate have helped cinch Thielen as a top-15 PPR point-scorer on a per-game basis in three of his past four seasons (his 2019 was a mess). Though his Fantasy numbers have been built on the back of his touchdowns, he remains viable thanks to a target share north of 7.0 per game. That shouldn't shrink as the Vikings become a more effective passing game under new coach Kevin O'Connell. Even at the ripe old age of 32 and with games missed in each of his past three seasons, we don't mind taking Thielen in late Round 5 or early Round 6 in PPR, and maybe a half-round later in non-PPR.