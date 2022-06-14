Trautman entered the NFL with plenty of sleeper buzz as a Day 2 pick in 2020, but he spent his rookie season largely playing second fiddle to Jared Cook. Even with the latter moving on in 2021, Trautman only saw a brief window as a leaned-upon option in the passing game despite the offense's need for someone to emerge for much of the season. From Weeks 8-11 he saw at least six targets in all four games yet averaged only 35 yards per game while scoring just once before suffering an MCL injury that limited him to only three targets the remainder of the year. Even with Jarvis Landry aboard as a short-to-intermediate option in the passing game, Trautman retains some deep sleeper potential if he can stay healthy this year, but it only makes him a TE2 in most leagues worth keeping on the watch list rather than the roster to begin the year.