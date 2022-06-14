Okwuegbunam has the chance for a breakout season with Noah Fant now in Seattle, as well as Russell Wilson the new quarterback in Denver. Okwuegbunam just has to prove he's better than rookie Greg Dulcich, which could be a problem. We like Okwuegbunam as a sleeper worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues. Most likely, you'll want to see if Okwuegbunam can take advantage of Fant being gone, and that he proves he's better than Dulcich. There are definitely a lot of mouths to feed in Denver with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and quality running backs, but Wilson can hopefully maximize Okwuegbunam's potential. If that happens, especially early in the season, then add Okwuegbunam off the waiver wire if he goes undrafted in your leagues.