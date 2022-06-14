There's a very good chance the second-round draft pick is a kickoff-weekend starter for the Colts. The former top target of Desmond Ridder, Pierce reportedly reminded Colts brass of Michael Pittman with his big size and nuanced ability to get open and make plays despite contested coverage. He also has some sneaky speed to go with his 6-foot-3 frame. The downside? Pierce never had more than even 900 yards in a single college season, and only in 2021 did he have more than three touchdowns. If the talent evaluation meets expectations, Pierce is going to be a staple in the Colts' passing game for years. If not, he'll disappoint. For now, Fantasy managers shouldn't take him in seasonal leagues until at least Round 13, if at all. The story is different in long-term formats where Pierce is worth a late choice in Dynasty start-ups and keeper leagues and anywhere from 12th to 20th overall in rookie-only drafts.