Mattison should be nicknamed The Fire Extinguisher, because Fantasy managers love to break the glass and use him in an emergency. As the primary backup to Dalvin Cook, Mattison has shined nearly every time Cook has missed action. No one actually wants that to be the case because Cook is so beloved, but if it does, you'll be thrilled to have Mattison on your team. People who draft Cook will want Mattison starting in Round 10, while everyone else will eyeball him starting in Round 11.