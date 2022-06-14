Aaron Rodgers sounded excited when discussing Lazard finally getting the opportunity to emerge as the No. 1 option in the Packers' pass game. He'll have the advantage of chemistry and rapport on his side, but the Packers have added a lot of young talent to the WR room -- including three young receivers in consecutive classes. Lazard had the 15th-highest explosive pass play rate in 2021 among receivers with 40-plus catches, but averaged the 55th-most points per game among all WRs in PPR leagues on just the 89th-most targets, so there is clearly room to grow if the volume takes a major spike. That's the hope a Fantasy manager would have when taking him starting in Round 8.