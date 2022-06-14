After his worst season in the NFL, Robinson looks to rebound by getting a massive upgrade in terms of offense and quarterback in Los Angeles. Although he's unlikely to earn the top target share on a team with Cooper Kupp, the per-game usage of other Rams wide receivers -- particularly Odell Beckham's -- provides a blueprint for how Fantasy-friendly the No. 2 role can be in Sean McVay's offense. Fantasy managers will have to ask themselves if Robinson's drop in production across the board -- yards per route run, catch rates, etc. -- was a sign of decline or a byproduct of being in a broken Matt Nagy offense. With a No. 3 receiver price tag, there's plenty of room for Robinson to return value. Round 5 appears to be the sweet spot to get him.