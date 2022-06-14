After seeing the field sparingly with the Vikings to start the 2021 season, Abdullah landed in Carolina and in a role that eventually allowed him to be on the field for around half the team's offensive snaps in five of its last six games. His highlight came in the final game of the year when he secured nine of his 11 targets for 56 receiving yards while also rushing for 26 yards on seven carries and gaining 116 yards on four kick returns. That was enough to land him a chance with the Raiders this offseason, though he's likely no better than fourth on the depth chart behind Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake and rookie Zamir White. That makes Abdullah only worth putting on the watch list in deeper leagues to see if he can carve out a receiving role should he make the Raiders.