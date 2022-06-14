Fantasy managers won't forget how St. Brown helped them win Fantasy titles last year, but they shouldn't expect massive weekly numbers again. That's because St. Brown's late-season inflated numbers (11 targets per game) came mostly with short-area targets D'Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson on the sideline. Not only are they back, but the Lions added a pair of dangerous downfield receivers in DJ Chark and Jameson Williams this offseason, further creating opportunity conflicts for St. Brown. His role as the Lions' slot guy is unquestioned -- he'll be there and will play a lot. But you should expect a pretty significant downturn in targets, which will lead to lesser stats. Case in point: during his five-game smash streak, St. Brown had an 18.9% explosive play rate, 11.0 yard receiving average and 7.04 average depth of target, all ranking outside of the top 35 among receivers in those games. Turn down the volume on St. Brown on Draft Day -- only pick him if he falls into Round 8.