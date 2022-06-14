Schwartz will compete for a larger role this year after catching 10 passes in 2021. Schwartz is the classic small-bodied speedster who usually only posts big numbers when he makes big catches. A player who's sort of like that once thrived with now-Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, and that's the potential blueprint for Schwartz to follow if he's going to be a quality Fantasy option. If it looks like Schwartz will land an every-down role with the Browns, he'll leap into the late-round Fantasy conversation.