Almost everyone agrees that Gibson is a No. 2 running back, but that's about all. Those who believe Gibson will finally get a bigger share of the workload and stay healthy see him as a high-end No. 2 back who should be drafted in Round 3. Those who are terrified of the lengths the Commanders went to to re-sign J.D. McKissic and draft Brian Robinson see Gibson as a low-end No. 2 who shouldn't be drafted until Round 5. Washington has spent the offseason insisting there will be a full committee in the backfield. If you believe them, you shouldn't draft Gibson before Round 4.