Dulin will compete for a roster spot with the Colts this preseason, but it'll take a major leap for him to actually earn attention in your Fantasy leagues. Dulin has 4.4 speed and his coaches have talked him up this offseason, but a meaningful role would mean overcoming some serious competition and then succeeding against quality defensive backs, something he's rarely done (or been given a chance to do) prior to this point. Dulin isn't worth drafting at this point.