Ekeler had a breakout season in 2021, and he will look to build on that campaign this year. We like Ekeler as a top-five running back in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR, and Ekeler is worth drafting as early as No. 2 overall. Last season, Ekeler set career highs in carries (206), rushing yards (911) and rushing touchdowns (12). He also tied his career high in receiving touchdowns (eight) while catching 70 passes for 647 yards on 94 targets. He might have competition for touches from rookie Isaiah Spiller -- the new handcuff in Los Angeles -- but Ekeler isn't expected to come off the field for significant stretches. He's a huge part of the Chargers offense, especially in the passing game, and Los Angeles has a standout offensive line. There's a lot to love about Ekeler once again in 2022.