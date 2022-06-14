Two seasons with the Browns did more for Hooper's bank account than it did for Fantasy managers. Perhaps there's sleeper potential for Hooper now that he's moving on to Tennessee. The Titans have been known to utilize multiple tight ends in their offense, but the hope is for Hooper to pick up a big target share given the Titans' significant change in their receiving corps. It won't take much: Hooper averaged 4.5 targets per game in two years with the Browns. Playing in the AFC South also helps, not to mention early-season matchups against the Raiders, Commanders and Giants in Week 1. Hooper is one of the answers for those Fantasy managers who prefer to take a late-round streamer at tight end.