The Patriots selected Zappe in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and he's expected to be the No. 3 quarterback in New England this year behind Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer. Zappe threw for 5,967 yards and an FBS-record 62 touchdowns last year at Western Kentucky, so he has plenty of potential, but it's doubtful he'll see the field in 2022 unless Jones and Hoyer get hurt. Zappe is not worth drafting in any seasonal leagues, and he's only worth a late-round flier in rookie-only two-quarterback and Superflex drafts.