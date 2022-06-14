Despite playing alongside a Bears offense that continued to put the defense on the field, often on its own side of the field after a turnover, Chicago remained a solid DST unit that finished just outside the top 12 in points per game. Replicating that, along with the 49 sacks it produced, will be mission impossible. Stud pass rusher Khalil Mack was traded to the Chargers and bulky run-stuffer Akiem Hicks signed with the Buccaneers, leaving considerable holes in Chicago's front seven. Their secondary was addressed in the draft, but it's young and could be susceptible to giving up some big plays. Taking on the 49ers and Packers to begin the season certainly won't produce big numbers, either. The Bears DST is one to pass up on Draft Day.