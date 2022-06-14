The Bengals DST did not match the Bengals offense in terms of Fantasy explosiveness. Finishing in the bottom-half of Fantasy points per game in standard leagues, Cincinnati's defense managed 42 sacks and 13 interceptions but allowed 22.1 points per game. The unit wasn't improved upon greatly this offseason and faces a first-place schedule along with matchups against the Bucs, Saints, Bills and a mostly loaded AFC North. A Week 1 matchup against the Steelers normally wouldn't be a winner, but there's a chance they'll start a rookie and make the Bengals worthy of a streaming option. It's the only way anyone should take the unit with a final-round pick.