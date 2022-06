Snell will compete for playing time behind Najee Harris with the Steelers. As long as he's on the roster and Harris is healthy, Snell is unlikely to see many touches. And even if Harris were to miss playing time, there's no guarantee Snell would see the same kind of workload or even start for the Steelers. He's not really worth drafting unless it's clear he would be the Steelers' top running back in the event of a Harris injury.