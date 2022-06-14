For the past three seasons, the Bills DST has been among the best Fantasy units, and that should remain the same this year. Buffalo has three years in a row with at least 38 sacks, 14 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries and six total touchdowns. In two of those seasons, the Bills have allowed 17 points or less to their opponents. This defense should again be stout, especially with a standout secondary led by Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer and first-round cornerback Kaiir Elam. Plan on drafting the Bills DST as a No. 1 Fantasy option with a late-round pick in all leagues.